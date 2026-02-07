Trump signs executive order announcing removal of 25% penalty tariff on India for buying Russian oil

United States President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday (local time), announcing that he will remove 25% tariff on India. This comes just days after Trump announced that India and the US have struck a trade deal on Monday, which was later confirmed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. US President Donald Trump had announced on Monday that a trade deal has been agreed upon between the US and India. (File Photo/REUTERS)

While announcing the trade deal through a post on Truth Social, Trump had claimed that India would stop purchasing Russian oil, which was a amjor point of contention between the two countries. However, PM Modi did not mention that in his post on X (formerly Twitter), which came just moments after.

The executive order signed by Trump reiterates his claim that India has “committed” to stop importing oil from Russia “directly or indirectly”. It added that India has also committed to purchase energy products from the United States.

“Specifically, India has committed to stop directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil, has represented that it will purchase United States energy products from the United States, and has recently committed to a framework with the United States to expand defense cooperation over the next 10 years,” the order reads.

It added that after receiving the information and recommendations from senior officials, the US President has “determined that India has taken significant steps to address the national emergency described in Executive Order 14066 and to align sufficiently with the United States on national security, foreign policy, and economic matters.”

Executive Order 14066 of March 8, 2022 is ‘Prohibiting Certain Imports and New Investments With Respect to Continued Russian Federation Efforts To Undermine the Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity of Ukraine’.

Trump added in his executive order that it will come into effect from Saturday, February 7, 2026.