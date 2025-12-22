Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday strongly rebutted allegations by Leader of the Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey over "deaths" due to consumption of fake medicines and codeine syrup, asserting in the Assembly that no such case has come to the notice of the state government so far. Largest wholesaler arrested in codeine syrup case granted license under SP's govt: UP CM

He said that cases related to illegal diversion of the syrup were being pursued under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and the state government successfully defended its stand in court.

Launching a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party, Adityanath alleged that the largest wholesaler involved in the codeine syrup case, first arrested by the special task force in 2016, was issued a license when the SP government was in power.

Referring to photographs circulating in the public domain, he said, “Whenever such issues come up nationally, some people immediately flee the country. I think the same may be happening with your people as well.”

Replying to the issue raised by the opposition as soon as the House proceedings began, the chief minister said the matter appeared to be “politically motivated”.

"When an issue is raised unnecessarily, one is reminded of the saying 'Chor ke dadhi me tinka' ," he remarked.

He said, "there is not a single case of death due to fake drugs reported in Uttar Pradesh till date," and added that enforcement agencies remain vigilant.

"From time to time, the Food Safety and Drug Administration conducts raids and takes strict action against erring firms," Adityanath added.

He also categorically said, "There has been no death in Uttar Pradesh due to codeine syrup. Cases related to illegal diversion of the syrup were being pursued under the NDPS Act, and the state government had successfully defended its stand in court."

Adityanath clarified that codeine syrup is not manufactured in Uttar Pradesh, and the state only has stockists and wholesalers.

“Production takes place in states like Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The death cases that came to light were reported from other states and were linked to a syrup manufactured in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Calling the matter one of “illegal diversion, not adulteration,” the chief minister said wholesalers from districts including Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Lucknow and Kanpur were involved in diverting the syrup to states and countries where prohibition exists, leading to its misuse.

“Such medicines cannot be consumed without medical advice, especially by children,” he said, adding that the syrup was commonly prescribed by doctors for cough.

Detailing the action taken so far, Adityanath said the government had registered 79 cases, named 225 people and arrested 78 accused.

“Raids have been conducted at 134 firms. Transactions linked to this racket are under STF investigation, and if one goes deeper, links to leaders or functionaries of the Samajwadi Party emerge,” he alleged.

The chief minister assured the House that no offender would be spared.

“The government has fought this case in court and won. Do not worry - when the time comes, even bulldozer action will be taken . Then do not raise slogans,” he said.

