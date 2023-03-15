Home / India News / Lashkar terrorist arrested in Baramulla; 2nd in 24 hours: J&K police

Lashkar terrorist arrested in Baramulla; 2nd in 24 hours: J&K police

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 15, 2023 05:08 PM IST

Police said incriminating materials and ammunition including 71 AK-47 rounds were recovered from the terrorist’s possession

The Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist in Baramulla on Wednesday, a day after arresting another cadre from the same district, officials said.

Police along with 29 Rashtriya Rifles and 2nd battalion Sashastra Seema Bal intercepted the terrorist at a checkpoint established at Singhpora Pattan. (Representative Image)
Acting on specific input, police along with 29 Rashtriya Rifles and 2nd battalion Sashastra Seema Bal intercepted a person at a checkpoint established at Singhpora Pattan. A police spokesman said he tried to flee from the spot after noticing the joint party, however, he was tactfully apprehended. “During search, incriminating materials, ammunition including 71 AK-47 rounds were recovered from his possession,” the spokesman said.

Police identified the terrorist as Ali Mohammad Bhat of Bonichakal Arampora Pattan. “During preliminary investigation, it came to fore that he was working as terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit LeT,” the spokesman said

The spokesman added that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in police station Pattan and an investigation has been initiated.

On Tuesday, police arrested an active terrorist of the same group who was planning to carry out targeted attacks in North Kashmir.

