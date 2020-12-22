e-paper
Lashkar terrorists surrender to security forces on appeal of families

Lashkar terrorists surrender to security forces on appeal of families

Dec 22, 2020
Asian News International | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Srinagar
Security personnel stand guard at a checkpoint in the Sazgaripora area of the Old City Srinagar.
Security personnel stand guard at a checkpoint in the Sazgaripora area of the Old City Srinagar. (ANI/For Representative Purposes Only)
         

Two local terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) surrendered on appeal of families during the encounter with security forces at Tongdounu here.

According to the Kashmir Zone Police, during the encounter between terrorists and police/security forces at Tongdounu, Kulgam, two local terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba surrendered on appeal of families.

Incriminating materials including two pistols and ammunition recovered, the police said.

