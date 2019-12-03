Last decade was the warmest on record, flags World Meteorological Organisation

india

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 15:35 IST

The past 10 years were the warmest on record with the global mean temperature for the period between January and October 2019 about 1.1 degree C above pre-industrial levels, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said in its provisional statement on the State of the Global Climate released on Tuesday.

The WMO statement sounded alarm on the risk of runaway global warming through cascading impacts and collapsing ecosystems at a time when the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP25) is underway in Madrid.

“United in Science” the UN Science Advisory Committee’s report in September had also flagged that global mean temperature in 2019 has been 1.1 degree C above pre-industrial levels which is 0.2 degree C warmer than 2011-2015 period.

But the fact that the entire past decade has been the warmest on record is a new statement by WMO, which is an inter-governmental organisation with 193 member states. WMO which uses five leading international datasets showed that the global mean temperature last year was approximately 1 degree C over pre-industrial levels.

This year is expected to be the second or third warmest year on record while 2016, which had strong El Niño conditions is warmest year on record.

El Nino is a climate pattern characterised by sea surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean rising to above normal levels.

Last year, greenhouse gas concentrations reached record highs with globally averaged concentrations of CO2, methane and nitrous oxide about 147%, 259% and 123% of pre-industrial 1750 levels. Concentrations for 2019 may be available when WMO releases its final statement but real-time data from a number of specific locations indicate that CO2 levels continued to rise in 2019, WMO said.

“The observed data presented by WMO shows that we might be going over the 1.5 °C much earlier than expected. The 1.1 degree C temperature anomaly is for the current year, and not the climatic average over a long period. We had El Niño-like conditions in the early part of 2019, which may have partially contributed to a warmer than usual year,” said MK Roxy, principal investigator and climate scientist, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.

In October 2019, the global mean sea level reached its highest value since the beginning of the high-precision altimetry record in January 1993.

Greenhouse gas concentrations in the oceans have been increasing so has the sea-surface temperature and consequent marine heat waves.

In 2019, the ocean experienced 1.5 months of unusually warm temperatures, 38% of the ocean area experienced what is classified as strong marine heat waves, 28% experienced moderate heat waves while large areas in the northeast Pacific recorded severe marine heat wave category. Increasing CO2 concentrations has led to more ocean acidification which has increased by 26% compared to start of the industrial era.

WMO has reiterated that this year the September average extent of sea ice in the Arctic was the third lowest on record, the net ice loss from the Greenland Ice Sheet and the Antarctic is also reaching extreme proportions.