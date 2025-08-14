Late ex-President Zail Singh’s grandson rejoins Congress; 2 academics inducted

Inderjeet Singh, the late former President Giani Zail Singh’s grandson, returned to the Congress while the party inducted academics Ratan Lal and Ravikant into the party on Thursday. Two academics were among those inducted into the Congress. (X)

Inderjeet Singh said he rejoined the Congress after quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it had become “neat and clean” after “a few corrupt leaders from Congress moved to the BJP.” “The BJP uses the backward classes and does nothing for them... Now, I am happy that I am home.”

Ratan Lal, who teaches at Delhi University, said he joined the BJP to defend democratic institutions. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi claims nothing significant has taken place in the last 70 years. But what happened in the first 40 years after independence is reaping benefits for you… When the constitutional bodies are being misused, votes are being stolen, and public sector units are being destroyed, it is the responsibility of every concerned individual to join the Congress and strengthen the INDIA [Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance] bloc,” he said.

Ravikant, a Lucknow University professor, emphasised the centrality of the Nehru-Gandhis to the country’s democratic fabric. “Those who disregard the Nehru-Gandhi family are either naive or wicked. The Prime Minister’s politics does not function without disrespecting [Jawaharlal] Nehru. When attempts are being made to end the Constitution and the voting rights, and social hatred is being spread, an individual has begun to fight for realising the dreams of Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi, and BR Ambedkar.”