Daily brief: Over Bommai's folded hand photo with Kharge, fresh Lingayat row in Karnataka; all the latest news

Over Bommai's folded hand photo with Kharge, fresh Lingayat row in Karnataka

Karnataka chief minister BS Bommai met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday at the India Today conclave where the two Karnataka leaders exchanged pleasantries. However, the photo of…read more.

‘Due to her negligence, kids..’: NCPCR chief slams Mamata Banerjee over Kaliaganj rape case

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo on Sunday lashed out at the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and said that she is incompetent in tackling…read more.

UK rescues diplomats from war-torn Sudan after US, other countries

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday the country's armed forces evacuated diplomatic staff and their family members from Sudan. Sunak paid tribute to what he called a "complex and rapid" evacuation after…read more.

'They have Dinesh Karthik whose contract is to face last 8 balls': Vaughan launches scathing attack on RCB

Earlier this week, when Chennai Super Kings had escaped with a narrow eight-run win at the Chinnaswamy against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, captain MS Dhoni had admitted that had Faf du Plessis and Glenn… read more.

Salman Khan thanks fans supporting Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan as it mints ₹ 41 crore, shares pic

Salman Khan has shared a fresh new picture of himself to thanks his fans for their support towards his latest release. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released in theatres on Friday and picked up pace at ticket windows on….read more.

Things to normalise in our relationships: Therapist shares tips

Many of us live with certain beliefs about relationships that restrict us in becoming better versions of ourselves. These beliefs, conditioned by us since childhood and the kind of relationships that we have seen….read more.

