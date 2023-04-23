Home / India News / ‘Due to her negligence, kids..’: NCPCR chief slams Mamata Banerjee over Kaliaganj rape case

‘Due to her negligence, kids..’: NCPCR chief slams Mamata Banerjee over Kaliaganj rape case

ByShobhit Gupta
Apr 23, 2023 08:10 PM IST

Kanoongo along with three other representatives of the NCPCR, visited Uttar Dinajpur's Kaliaganj, where a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and killed.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo on Sunday lashed out at the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and said that she is incompetent in tackling child safety.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo.(File)
National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo.(File)

Read here: Violence erupts in Bengal’s North Dinajpur over minor’s rape, murder

Kanoongo along with three other representatives of the NCPCR, visited Uttar Dinajpur's Kaliaganj in West Bengal, where a 17-year-old dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped and killed.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Kanoongo said, "Behavior of the state government has been same for years, they themselves commit mistakes and then try to hide them and because of this they always interrupt the commission's work."

"The chief minister always tries to save the incompetent officers here. I consider Mamata Banerjee incompetent when it comes to children's safety in the state. Due to her negligence incidents happen and children die. And later on, on the basis of the CM's order, these incidents are covered up", he further added.

He also alleged that the police were yet to speak to the victim's family and Chief Secretary of the state and the North Dinajpur Collector are not responding despite the organisation informed them about the incident.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were clamped in parts of Kaliaganj on Sunday after clashes broke out between the locals and police over the incident in the district on Saturday.

The police have arrested six people so far in connection with their involvement in violence with police and vandalism.

Read here: Bengal cop attacked me, alleges national child rights panel chief

A 17-year-old girl's body was found in a canal in North Dinajpur district's Kaliaganj on Friday. A case was filed under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on a complaint filed by the girl's mother. Two people have been arrested based on the complaint.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
body canal chief minister chief secretary child safety complaint dalit girl mamata banerjee murder national commission for protection of child rights police protection of children from sexual offences state government vandalism west bengal + 13 more
body canal chief minister chief secretary child safety complaint dalit girl mamata banerjee murder national commission for protection of child rights police protection of children from sexual offences state government vandalism west bengal + 12 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 23, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out