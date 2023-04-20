West Bengal Police to recruit 1420 Lady Constables, apply from Apr 23

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has issued a notification announcing 1,420 Lady Constable vacancies, registration for which will begin on April 23. West Bengal Police Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1,420 lady constable posts from April 23

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their forms up to May 22 on wbpolice.gov.in and prb.wb.gov.in.

A candidate must be at least 18 years and not more than 30 years old as on January 1, 2023 to apply for these posts. Relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable to reserved category candidates.

Date of birth as recorded in Madhyamik or its equivalent admit card/certificate will only be accepted as valid proof for verification of age, WBPRB said.

Applicants must have passed the Madhyamik examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent and be able to speak, read and write the Bengali language. However, this will not be applicable to the persons who are permanent residents of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

In addition to these, candidates are also required to meet other eligibility conditions, such as physical standards. Click here to know more.

Candidates will be selected through preliminary written exam or screening test, followed by Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), final written examination and interview.