Law for OPS, laptop for college students, cow dung at 2/kg among Gehlot's 5 guarantees

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced five guarantees for the people of the state, including a law on the Old Pension Scheme and buying cow dung at ₹2 per kg. Among other electoral promises was providing a laptop or a tablet to government college students and ₹15 lakh insurance cover for losses incurred during any natural disaster.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI)

Gehlot said his government will also provide smartphones with complimentary internet service for three years to 1 crore women.

Highlighting his track record of fulfilling promises, the Rajasthan chief minister said that the promise by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to waive off loans of farmers was fulfilled in due time.

“Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge say that 'fulfill the promises that you make'. Last time, Rahul Gandhi promised to waive off loans (of farmers) in seven days, and the promise was fulfilled in due time,” he told a press briefing in Jaipur.

Rajasthan CM on ED raids

Gehlot also hit out at the BJP-led central government over the alleged misuse of federal probe agencies a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided premises linked to state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra.

"A chief minister (Bhupesh Baghel) had to say that more than dogs, it's the ED that is on the prowl in the country. (Desh me kutton se jyada ED ghum rahi hai). What could be a bigger misfortune than this?" he said.

"Whatever comment he must have made, you can understand that he must have done that in great pain," Gehlot told the press conference. “You (agencies) have become a political weapon. Modi ji, you do not understand, your countdown has begun.”

Gehlot said the ED targeted the Congress leader because he is quite vocal against the BJP.

PM Modi is following our 'guarantee model', he claimed.

Gehlot's five guarantees are in addition to two guarantees -- cooking gas cylinders at ₹500 for 1.05 crore families and an annual honorarium of ₹10,000 to the woman head of a family in installments -- already announced by him at Priyanka Gadhi Vadra's public rally in Jhunjhunu on Wednesday.

