Law minister to launch Digital voter ID card today
Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will on Monday launch the electronic version of the voter identity card which can be downloaded on a mobile phone or a personal computer.
The e-elector photo identity card is non-editable digital version of the elector photo identity card and it can be saved in facilities such as digital locker and can be printed in the PDF format, Election Commission officials said.
“Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will launch the e-EPIC programme and distribute e-EPICs and Elector Photo Identity Cards to five new voters,” a Commission statement said on Sunday.
The physical card takes time to print and reach the voter, and the idea is to provide faster delivery and easy accessibility to the document, the statement said.
The Aadhaar card, Permanent Account Number (PAN) card and driving licence are available in digital mode. Introduced in 1993, the elector photo identity cards are acceptable as proof of identity and address.
The e version of the voter card is being launched to mark the anniversary of the Election Commission.
The EC came into being on January 25, 1950, a day before India became a republic.
For the past few years, January 25 is also observed as National Voters’ Day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shopian fake encounter: Army Captain tried to destroy evidence, say cops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, China hold talks on LAC row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Historical blunder corrected: Javadekar on Babri demolition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu: Rahul hits out at Modi, govt over Chinese intrusion, GST, farm stir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi lauds NCC cadets, artistes ahead of Republic Day parade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bodo accord has brought peace to BTR, says Amit Shah in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala hands solar scandal probe to CBI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers across India prepare for Republic Day stir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra Asha worker dies after Covid vaccine dose, autopsy awaited
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1.6 million Covid jabs given, Karnataka sees highest turnout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, China hold another round of military talks to defuse LAC tensions
- The situation in the Ladakh sector remains tense and the ongoing military and diplomatic dialogue has not yielded results.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination: Over 16 lakh inoculated in 9 days, Karnataka leads the way
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Tikamgarh district of MP, primary school converted into cow shelter
- A school teacher said more than 200 cows destroyed the kitchen garden and at least 100 plants of flowers, fruits and medicinal plant in the school premises.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Time capsule to be buried on Republic Day to mark 100 years of AMU
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police Commissioner issues circular for tractor rally
- The circular said that all officers and personnel as well as CAPF and any other force deployed for the Republic Day Parade security arrangements should be made aware and be prepared that they will be required for law and order arrangements immediately after the official celebration is over.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox