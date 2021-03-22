Law on interfaith marriage not against any religion: MP CM

On completing one year of his third term, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh speaks to Chetan Chauhan and Madan Jaira of Hindi Hindustan about the challenges of Covid-19, a resurgence in infections and the revenue shortfall the state is facing. He also expressed confidence about the Bharatiya Janata Party winning elections in West Bengal and Assam. Edited excerpts:

Q) In a few days, you would complete a year in office in your third term. You took charge when Covid-19 was spreading fast. How do you rate your first year?

A) When I took charge, there was no minister with me and Covid-19 was starting to spread fast. There was no one with me for one month. I ran the government alone. We made arrangements for Covid-19 management, creating testing facility in the states, getting masks, PPE kits and making arrangement in hospitals. Another big challenge was that in March, wheat harvest starts in MP. We have to prepare for procuring wheat and we bought 1.39 crore metric tonne of wheat, which was even more than Punjab. During Covid-19, we provided work to all workers and ensured that those crossing MP from other states get food and buses. On the PM’s call, we turned the Covid-19 pandemic into an opportunity — started Amtanirbhar MP and started working on infrastructure, education, health, good governance and employment. We have done well on all schemes, from road construction to providing drinking water to giving loans to street vendors in the last one year.

Q) You have been CM for almost 15 years. Your remarks about your other tenures?

A) In the first tenure, we worked for better roads and brought laws to ensure Public Service Delivery law, first state to do so in India. In the second term, we promised 24-hour power when people were getting five to six hours of power; expanded irrigation network from 7.5 lakh hectare to 45 lakh hectare and started river linking projects. In the third term, MP crossed all landmarks. We got nine awards for being the best agriculture state both by Manmohan Singh ji and Modi ji’s governments. We now have surplus agriculture produce. But still, a lot more has to be done on bringing investment.

Q) Despite your claims, MP has very low per capital income and it is one of the lowest-ranked states on health parameters.

A) When I took charge, MP was a Bimaru state and had ₹13,000 per capita income. Now it is ₹99,000; this year, we will cross ₹1,00,000. Our GDP will cross ₹10,000 lakh crore. We were a landlocked state and no industry came. Now, we have changed that. On human index, we are on lower side, we are not near the national average. In Atmanirbhar MP, we will work to reduce the maternal mortality and neo-natal mortality rates and bring it at par with national average.

Q) One impact of three farms laws seen in MP has been a fall in revenue of agriculture markets. And, how do you see the three farm laws?

A) We reduced mandi tax by one-fourth, a reason for fall in revenue. In MP, farmers have freedom to sell outside or inside the mandis. The three farm laws benefit farmers in MP as they provide freedom to sell. Contract farming has been there for many years and the government has just brought a law to regulate it. Nothing wrong in this

Q) Protesting farmers are demanding a law to protect minimum support price (MSP). What is your view on MSP?

A) There should be provisions to give farmers right price for their produce. I think we need to think about alternative ways to ensure the right price. We can provide the right price through schemes such as Bhavanter, in which the government pays the difference between the MSP and the market price to farmers. If the market is buying at less than MSP, the government can pay. Bhavanter was a popular scheme but was discredited by vested interests and was closed by the last Congress government.

Q) There have been accusations that minority groups are being targeted through the MP Religion of Freedom Law.

A) There is no question of targeting. It is same for all. If someone tries to lure someone through coercion, threat or any other wrong means, action would be taken. The law is not against any religion. People doing good work for communities can continue to work without any fear.

Q) The second wave of Covid-19 has started and cases in MP are also rising. What steps are being taken to control the spread?

A) In mid-February, we had 141 new cases and we thought things were getting normal. Economy and social activities had increased and gatherings also resumed. But in the past 15 days, cases have increased and pace of spread has intensified. People are not wearing masks and are going to social programmes. We need to tell people about seriousness of Covid-19 again. That is why we have imposed one-day lockdown in Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur as it would break the chain of infections. With night curfew, it would be a 36-hour lockdown. Strict mask wearing enforcement would be resumed and action would be taken for social gatherings in violation of government norms. We would also increase vaccination to 2 lakh people per days.

Q) How do you rate the BJP’s chances in West Bengal and Assam?

A) I went to both the states and I am confident that the BJP wave is there in the two states. In West Bengal, there is a wave of change. TMC has become a symbol of terror, murder and corruption and people are fed up. People strongly support Modi ji. The Congress has damaged itself by having an alliance with Badruddin Ajmal and BJP has brought all-round development.