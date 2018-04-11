Law panel extends deadline for comments on uniform civil code

Four days after the deadline for stakeholders to submit their comments and suggestions for a uniform civil code (UCC) ended, the Law Commission of India revived the exercise on Tuesday setting a new cut-off date of May 6.

The Law Commission is examining changes in various personal laws to come up with a uniform civil code.

Earlier on March 19, the commission had issued a public appeal seeking views and objections to UCC by April 6. In a fresh notice on Tuesday, the commission said the deadline was extended following requests from stakeholders and an overwhelming response to the earlier notice. A commission official said more than 60,000 responses have been received by the panel on the UCC.

The commission’s term ends in August.

The UCC has been a long-standing poll promise and ideological position of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but many minority groups have opposed it because they see it as an effort to erase their cultural and religious identities.

Last month, it said it will steer clear of most personal laws relating to Muslim marriage and divorce.

In June 2016, the law ministry sent a reference to the commission asking it for an in-depth examination of “matters in relation to the Uniform Civil Code” and whether the time was ripe for bringing it in.

In October that year, the commission had sought responses from political parties, religious groups and the public at large for comments and suggestions on the issue.

The commission issued an appeal on March 19 asking stakeholders and the public at large to send in their suggestions and comments on the issue of the UCC. The appeal also said that suggestions related to triple talaq should be excluded because a bill to criminalise the practice of Talaq-e-biddat or instant triple talaq is pending in Parliament.