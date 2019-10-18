Law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape admitted to a Bareilly college

india

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 20:06 IST

The 23-year-old law student from Shahjahanpur, who has accused former union minister Chinmayanand of raping her, enrolled herself in a Bareilly law college on Friday morning to continue pursuing her LLM (Master of Law) degree, said her lawyer Kulvinder Singh. She and her brother were earlier studying at a law college run by Chinmayanand.

After completion of the admission process the woman was taken back to the Shahjahanpur district prison where she is lodged along with three others for attempted extortion of the former Union minister.

The woman told media persons that she wanted to become a law professor and help other women. The LLM third semester examinations are scheduled to start from November 22, said the college staff.

Following an order by the Supreme Court to ensure the woman and her brother were enrolled in another Bareilly college, the Shahjahanpur district court directed the jail authorities on Thursday to take her to the college, said her lawyer.

The law student was arrested on September 25 for alleged extortion of the BJP leader using videos she filmed during her several visits to his house. She was booked for acting with criminal intention, causing disappearance of evidence and criminal intimidation among others.

Chinmayanand was arrested on September 20 for alleged sexual intercourse with the law student by taking advantage of his official position along with the charges of stalking, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation.

Allahabad High Court is likely to hear bail pleas of both Chinmayanand and the woman next week.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 19:17 IST