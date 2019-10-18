e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 18, 2019

Law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape admitted to a Bareilly college

india Updated: Oct 18, 2019 20:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The woman who accused BJP leader Chinmayanand of rape has now taken admission in a Bareilly law college
The woman who accused BJP leader Chinmayanand of rape has now taken admission in a Bareilly law college(ANI Photo)
         

The 23-year-old law student from Shahjahanpur, who has accused former union minister Chinmayanand of raping her, enrolled herself in a Bareilly law college on Friday morning to continue pursuing her LLM (Master of Law) degree, said her lawyer Kulvinder Singh. She and her brother were earlier studying at a law college run by Chinmayanand.

After completion of the admission process the woman was taken back to the Shahjahanpur district prison where she is lodged along with three others for attempted extortion of the former Union minister.

The woman told media persons that she wanted to become a law professor and help other women. The LLM third semester examinations are scheduled to start from November 22, said the college staff.

Following an order by the Supreme Court to ensure the woman and her brother were enrolled in another Bareilly college, the Shahjahanpur district court directed the jail authorities on Thursday to take her to the college, said her lawyer.

The law student was arrested on September 25 for alleged extortion of the BJP leader using videos she filmed during her several visits to his house. She was booked for acting with criminal intention, causing disappearance of evidence and criminal intimidation among others.

Chinmayanand was arrested on September 20 for alleged sexual intercourse with the law student by taking advantage of his official position along with the charges of stalking, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation.

Allahabad High Court is likely to hear bail pleas of both Chinmayanand and the woman next week.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 19:17 IST

tags
top news
‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks SC to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea
‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks SC to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea
Global anti-terror body FATF pans Pakistan, gives 4 months to fix systems
Global anti-terror body FATF pans Pakistan, gives 4 months to fix systems
In PMC bank case, two HDIL promoters sent to ED custody till Oct 22
In PMC bank case, two HDIL promoters sent to ED custody till Oct 22
311 Indians deported by Mexico arrive in Delhi, US says message to smugglers
311 Indians deported by Mexico arrive in Delhi, US says message to smugglers
Local Hindu outfit leader shot dead, found with throat slit in Lucknow
Local Hindu outfit leader shot dead, found with throat slit in Lucknow
Virat Kohli & Co to have a special spectator in Ranchi on Saturday
Virat Kohli & Co to have a special spectator in Ranchi on Saturday
‘We don’t accept’: Muslim parties deny Ayodhya case settlement report
‘We don’t accept’: Muslim parties deny Ayodhya case settlement report
Narrow escape for Pakistan from FATF blacklist, given 4 month lifeline
Narrow escape for Pakistan from FATF blacklist, given 4 month lifeline
trending topics
Sarfaraz AhmedDelhi PollutionDevendra FadnavisAishwarya RaiPriyanka ChopraAnushka SharmaPUBGHPBOSE Result 2019Amitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News