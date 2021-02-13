After meeting Amit Shah, Haryana CM says laws to claim recovery of damages to public property by protesters soon
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Saturday that a law to claim recovery of damages to public property from protesters will be brought in soon. Khattar’s comment came after he met Union home minister Amit Shah to discuss the farmers' protest against the three farm laws among other issues. “We discussed the farmers' protest among other issues. We will be bringing a law for recovery of damages to public property from protesters,” the Haryana chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Khattar had on Friday said, according to ANI, that some people are agitating just for the "sake of protest" against the Centre’s farm laws, which reflects their "vested political intent". The chief minister also said the Centre will be ready for any amendment in the laws if required and that he is hopeful that the issue will be resolved soon. Khattar said the Centre is clearly of the view that the three laws are for the benefit of farmers and will give a boost to the agricultural sector.
Khattar, according to a statement, said this after a meeting with the members of Parliament from his state.
Farmers, especially from Haryana and Punjab, have been protesting against the three farm laws for more than two months now, demanding the repeal of the legislation which they say threaten minimum price guarantee and would leave them at the mercy of big corporates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Researchers propose that humidity from masks may lessen severity of Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vaccinates close to 8 million beneficiaries against Covid-19 in 28 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
River experts and geologists demand accountability for Rishi Ganga disaster
- Rescuers have so far retrieved 38 bodies and at least 166 people are still missing and feared dead following the flash floods on February 7.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Law to claim recovery of damages to public property by protesters soon: Khattar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 8 million people vaccinated so far, says govt as second phase begins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman's 'suicide' in Pune: BJP seeks sacking of minister, CM promises probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Speaker calls Budget Session 'highly productive'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 years of Pulwama terror attack: The day when India lost 40 CRPF men
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Highly productive’: LS Speaker Birla after end of first phase of Budget Session
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to inaugurate 11 projects in Tamil Nadu, Kerala tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Road crashes in India hike poverty, poor suffer more deaths: World Bank report
- The report also brings out the sharp rural-urban divide and the disproportionate impact on women. Women bore the burden of crashes across poor and rich households, often taking up extra work, assuming greater responsibilities, and performing caregiving activities after a crash.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to hand over Arjun Main Battle Tank Mark to army: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First phase of Budget session concludes, Lok Sabha to reconvene on March 8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Banihal attack: NIA files supplementary charge sheet against Hizbul terrorist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Mahua Moitra seeks removal of policemen outside her house
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox