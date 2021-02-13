IND USA
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during a meeting with officers engaged in crop procurement.(HT Photo)
After meeting Amit Shah, Haryana CM says laws to claim recovery of damages to public property by protesters soon

Farmers, especially from Haryana and Punjab, have been protesting against the three farm laws for more than two months now, demanding the repeal of the legislation.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:02 PM IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Saturday that a law to claim recovery of damages to public property from protesters will be brought in soon. Khattar’s comment came after he met Union home minister Amit Shah to discuss the farmers' protest against the three farm laws among other issues. “We discussed the farmers' protest among other issues. We will be bringing a law for recovery of damages to public property from protesters,” the Haryana chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Khattar had on Friday said, according to ANI, that some people are agitating just for the "sake of protest" against the Centre’s farm laws, which reflects their "vested political intent". The chief minister also said the Centre will be ready for any amendment in the laws if required and that he is hopeful that the issue will be resolved soon. Khattar said the Centre is clearly of the view that the three laws are for the benefit of farmers and will give a boost to the agricultural sector.

Khattar, according to a statement, said this after a meeting with the members of Parliament from his state.

Farmers, especially from Haryana and Punjab, have been protesting against the three farm laws for more than two months now, demanding the repeal of the legislation which they say threaten minimum price guarantee and would leave them at the mercy of big corporates.

