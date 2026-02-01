Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility for shooting outside Rohit Shetty's Juhu house, probe on

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for a shooting outside the Juhu residence of Bollywood director and producer Rohit Shetty on Sunday. Speaking to HT, police officials have detained at least five people suspected to be involved in the incident. Forensic team members remove a shattered glass pane from the balcony of filmmaker Rohit Shetty. (PTI)

While the Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack on social media, Mumbai police are working to verify the claim.

As per police officials, the five arrested so far have been identified as -

Aman Anand Marote (27), Aditya Gyaneshwar Gayaki (19), Siddharth Deepak Yenpure (20), Samarth Shivsharan Pomaji (18), and Swapnil Bandu Sakat (23).

Following the incident, Mumbai Crime Branch formed 12 special teams to nab the suspects involved in the firing incident outside the residence of Bollywood director and producer Rohit Shetty, Mumbai Police said on Monday.

Around 1 AM on Sunday, assailants fired around four rounds outside the residence of the Bollywood film director, police officials said.

Soon after the firing, heavy police security was deployed around Shetty's residential tower.

Also Read | Punjabi singer gets ‘ransom threat’ from Bishnoi gang, told to warn B Praak: ‘Give ₹10 crore or else’

Officials added that a probe into the firing is underway and all possible angles are being explored. No injuries have been reported in the incident.

What did the post say? As per reports, The post, written in Hindi, translates to a direct and violent threat against the Bollywood director.

"Ram Ram, Jai Bajrang Bali to all brothers. Today, we, Shubham Lonkar, Aarzoo Bishnoi, Hari Boxer, and Harman Shandu, take responsibility for the firing at film director Rohit Shetty's home in Mumbai. We messaged him many times not to interfere in our work, but he did not understand. This is just a small trailer. If he doesn't listen, the next bullets won't be outside the house-they will be inside his bedroom, into his chest," the post allegedly read.

"This is a warning to the entire Bollywood industry: mend your ways or your condition will be worse than Baba Siddique's. To those we have called-fall in line or you will run out of places to hide. And to our enemies, be ready; wait and watch," the note added further.

(With inputs from HT correspondents, ANI)