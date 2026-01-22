A key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Parmanand Yadav (23), was injured during a police encounter on NH-22 under Masaurhi police station in Patna on Thursday morning. Yadav was admitted to PMCH for treatment. Key member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang injured in police encounter in Patna

Yadav was shot in the leg during the exchange of fire in Masaurhi, a police officer said.

Police said there was information that several criminals had gathered with weapons in Beur police station area of Patna district to execute a major crime. “Soon, a joint team of the STF (Special Task Force) and Patna police conducted a raid. Three criminals were arrested with illegal firearms. The police identified the arrested as Vicky alias Neeraj Kumar, (Jehanabad), Chandan, of Jehanabad), Shivam Anand (Lakhisarai). However, one criminal managed to escape by taking advantage of the darkness. The police recovered one revolver, six live cartridges, one passport, Nepali currency and ₹40, 000 in cash and four cell phones,” said a police officer.

Police said during the interrogation of the arrested criminals, it was revealed that one who had escaped was Parmanand Yadav, a notorious criminal from Latehar district of Jharkhand, also a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

A team of STF and Patna police tracked the fugitive to Masaurhi police and cordoned off the area and ordered him to surrender. However, Yadav suddenly opened fire on the police with an illegal weapon. In self-defence, the police returned fire. Yadav was injured during the exchange, said DG (operation) Kundan Krishnan.

The DG said one 9mm pistol, two cartridges, two mobile phones, one Adhaar card and Pan card were also recovered from the possession of Yadav , who was associated with Maoist organisations in Jharkhand. More than 15 serious criminal cases were registered against him in Gumla, Latehar, and other districts of Jharkhand, he added.

An STF officer said Yadav was in contact with gangster Rahul Singh (associated with the Aman Sahu gang) and had travelled to Malaysia on December 11, 2025, to meet his associates. “During interrogation, Yadav revealed that Badal Singh (Palamau, Jharkhand) is associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, as well as Rahul Dubey and Rahul Singh (Aman Sahu gang). They used audio and video calls to intimidate and threaten contractors and businessmen in Jharkhand and Bihar to demand extortion,” said the officer.

He said following an extortion demand from Rohtas-based contractor Ajay Kumar, cases were registered on November 28, 2025 and December 2, 2025. On December 2, 2025, a demand for ₹5 crore extortion was made by the Bishnoi group (Arzoo Bishnoi) from Mukesh Kumar, HR Head of Varun Beverages Limited, Buxar. A case was registered at Basudeva (Buxar). Coordination was being established with Jharkhand police, and raids were being conducted to arrest other accused involved in these crimes, said the STF officer.