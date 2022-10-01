Home / India News / Lawyer among 10 robbers held for multiple thefts in Mysuru: Police

Lawyer among 10 robbers held for multiple thefts in Mysuru: Police

india news
Published on Oct 01, 2022 12:11 AM IST

The gang members had been carrying out multiple chain snatching and house burglary incidents in the city for past four months, said the police.

The police have seized seven motorcycles, 25 gold chains weighing more than a kilogram worth over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 lakh from the accused. (Representative photo)
The police have seized seven motorcycles, 25 gold chains weighing more than a kilogram worth over 50 lakh from the accused. (Representative photo)
ByCoovercolly Indresh, Mysuru

A city crime branch team has busted a gang of robbers, arrested 10 thieves, including a lawyer and recovered gold, cash and other valuables worth around 50 lakh in Mysuru, an official in the know of the development said on Friday.

“With these arrests, the police have solved 29 cases in city and one in Chamarajanagar district. All the gang members are related and are Mysuru natives,”Mysuru city police commissioner Dr Chandragupta said.

The police have seized seven motorcycles, 25 gold chains weighing more than a kilogram worth over 50 lakh from the accused.

The gang members had been carrying out multiple chain snatching and house burglary incidents in the city for past four months, said the police.

The gang members also used to work on construction sites, said the police. Their modus operandi was to work on construction sites, identify locked houses and places where elderly people used to live alone, said police.

The accused were divided in two teams, said police.

“ A city-based advocate had been helping the gang members in selling the goods and getting bail also. The advocate has also been arrested and remanded to judicial custody,” deputy commissioner of police (crime) Geetha Prasanna said.

“Police gathered evidence from CCTV footage before arresting the accused,” Prasanna said. A case has been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out