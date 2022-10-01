Lawyer among 10 robbers held for multiple thefts in Mysuru: Police

A city crime branch team has busted a gang of robbers, arrested 10 thieves, including a lawyer and recovered gold, cash and other valuables worth around ₹50 lakh in Mysuru, an official in the know of the development said on Friday.

“With these arrests, the police have solved 29 cases in city and one in Chamarajanagar district. All the gang members are related and are Mysuru natives,”Mysuru city police commissioner Dr Chandragupta said.

The police have seized seven motorcycles, 25 gold chains weighing more than a kilogram worth over ₹50 lakh from the accused.

The gang members had been carrying out multiple chain snatching and house burglary incidents in the city for past four months, said the police.

The gang members also used to work on construction sites, said the police. Their modus operandi was to work on construction sites, identify locked houses and places where elderly people used to live alone, said police.

The accused were divided in two teams, said police.

“ A city-based advocate had been helping the gang members in selling the goods and getting bail also. The advocate has also been arrested and remanded to judicial custody,” deputy commissioner of police (crime) Geetha Prasanna said.

“Police gathered evidence from CCTV footage before arresting the accused,” Prasanna said. A case has been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code.