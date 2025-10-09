Lawyer seeks AG’s nod for action over CJI attack

A Supreme Court lawyer on Wednesday wrote to attorney general R Venkatramani seeking permission to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against the advocate who attempted to hurl a shoe at the Chief Justice of India earlier this week, terming that the action diminished the majesty and authority of the court. CJI BR Gavai (HT Photo)

In a letter addressed to the Centre’s top law officer, advocate KR Subhash Chandran said that even after the incident that took place on Monday, the alleged contemnor has not shown any remorse for his action, which makes out a clear case of scandalising and lowering the top court’s authority.

“It is submitted that the most contemptuous act of the contemnor diminishes the majesty and authority of the Supreme Court and defeats the Constitution of India,” he said.

This is the second such request before Venkatramani. On Tuesday, social activist Suraj Kumar Bauddh wrote to the Attorney General seeking permission to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against YouTuber Ajeet Bharti and religious preacher Aniruddhacharya alias Aniruddh Ram Tiwari for making inflammatory remarks against the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan R Gavai.

On October 6, now suspended advocate Rakesh Kishore, who was present in the courtroom, attempted to remove his shoe to hurl it at the CJI. However, he was stopped by the security personnel and escorted out.

Kishore said that his angst was directed against CJI Bhushan R Gavai over the latter’s remarks made while dismissing a petition for restoration of Lord Vishnu’s idol at Khajuraho. Kishore was subsequently picked up by the police but was let off after the Supreme Court registry said it did not intend to press any charge.

The Bar Council of India suspended the license of the lawyer even as he expressed no remorse for his action, alleging that a divine voice provoked him to take this step.

Chandran said, “There is a clear case of scandalising and lowering of authority of the Supreme Court by interfering and obstructing the administration of justice, by way of removal of his shoes and attempting to hurl it towards the CJI during ongoing court proceedings and by shouting slogans against CJI.”

He urged the AG to consider these facts and grant consent for initiating criminal contempt of court proceedings under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971. For initiating contempt proceedings in the Supreme Court under Section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act, one is required to obtain the consent of the attorney general under Rule 3(c) of the Rules to Regulate Proceedings for Contempt of Supreme Court, 1975.