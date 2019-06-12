Lawyer shoots UP Bar Council chief in Agra court chambers, attempts suicide

Newly elected chairperson of Uttar Pradesh Bar Council Darvesh Kumari Yadav was shot dead in her chamber on civil court premises here on Wednesday by her colleague Manish Babu Sharma. He fired at her thrice after an altercation and then shot himself too. He is struggling for life in hospital.

Police have so far not ascertained any motive for the murder.

“The chairperson of UP Bar Council Darvesh Kumari Yadav was shot by her colleague and representative Manish Babu Sharma. He shot at Darvesh thrice with his licenced revolver and then shot himself in the head,” said additional director general (ADG), Agra zone Ajay Anand.

“Darvesh Yadav was rushed to hospital at Delhi Gate but was declared dead. The assailant lawyer Manish Babu Sharma too is critical but undergoing treatment,” said Anand.

“We are investigating the matter to find the motive behind the murder,” he added.

The incident took place at about 3 pm on Wednesday when most of the lawyers had left the court because in May and June, morning courts are in practice.

“The incident is very unfortunate and has shocked the lawyer fraternity but the exact reason for the murder is yet to be known,” said Durg Vijay Singh Bhaiiya, former secretary of Greater Agra Bar Association.

Police officials, including ADG Agra Zone and SP city, reached the Civil Court premises and inspected the blood-stained room. A forensic team was called in and samples were collected.

According to reports, a welcome function was organised for Yadav by lawyers on Wednesday after she was elected chairperson of Uttar Pradesh Bar Council on Sunday.

After the welcome ceremony, Darvesh Yadav went to the chamber that she had been using for the past few months. The chamber belongs to Arvind Mishra, a senior lawyer and former consultant to UP governor.

Earlier, she shared a chamber with Manish Babu Sharma, her colleague and long-time associate but had shifted out reportedly due to some differences with him.

While the lawyers present in the chamber were discussing the welcome function, Manish Babu Sharma arrived there and had an altercation with those present. After that he opened fire.

Darvesh, basically from Etah, began practising in Agra civil court in 2004. She shot to limelight when she became UP Bar Council member in 2012. She rose to become vice chairperson in 2016 and then working president in 2017. She became UP Bar Council member again this year and was elected chairperson last Sunday.

