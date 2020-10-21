e-paper
Lawyer shot 6 times in Bihar's Gopalganj survives in Gorakhpur hospital

Lawyer shot 6 times in Bihar’s Gopalganj survives in Gorakhpur hospital

The lawyer suffered 6 bullet injuries including one in his stomach.

india Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 18:49 IST
Avinash Kumar
Avinash Kumar
Hindustan Times, Patna
Gopalganj’s police chief said the attackers would be caught soon.
Gopalganj’s police chief said the attackers would be caught soon. (Representative photo/Getty Images)
         

A young lawyer was critically injured after being allegedly shot at by four unidentified bike-borne assailants in Gopalganj on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to the police, the victim identified as Navin Kumar, 40, was on way to Gopalganj civil court on his motorcycle from his house in Jamsadi village when he was shot at by the assailants from close range in Bedutola locality.

A police officer said Kumar was hit by six bullets, one of which struck his stomach. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh where he is recuperating.

As the news of the murderous attack spread, lawyers started shouting slogans against the police and boycotted work resulting in disruption of court proceedings. The protesting lawyers demanded immediate arrest of the criminals involved in the case.

Later, a group of locals blocked the Thave-Gopalganj road and disrupted vehicular traffic for two hours. A police team rushed to the spot and heard the protesters’ grievances.

The roadblock was lifted after an assurance that the assailants would be caught.

Gopalganj’s superintendent of police Manoj Tiwari said that they have launched a probe and CCTV footage of the area is being scanned for further information on the attackers.

“The matter is being investigated and the culprits will be apprehended soon. The entire family has rushed to Gorakhpur with the victim and the reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained,” Tiwari said.

Kumar is not the first lawyer to be shot in Gopalganj. On February 14, lawyer Tuntun Ram was shot dead by two bike-borne men when he was on way to court. Another lawyer Tripurari Sharan Sharma, a former additional public prosecutor was gunned down in 2015.

