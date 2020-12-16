LDF hails victory in Kerala civic body election; people rejected propaganda, says A Vijayaraghavan

india

The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) won civic body elections in Kerala as it gained a clear edge in the village, block, district panchayats, municipal and corporation councils. Welcoming the people’s mandate LDF convenor A Vijayaraghavan said the results show that people in the state did not believe the propaganda spread by the opposition. While the CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury lauded party’s performance as saluted to the people of Kerala for “reposing the faith in LDF,” news agency ANI reported.

“There was a strong attack on the Left by both the Congress-led UDF and BJP-led NDA. There were attempts made even to disrupt the day-to-day operations of the state government through central agencies. The results show that people have rejected all of it and are with the Left which is implementing development works in the state,” Vijayaraghavan said after the ruling LDF secured a win over Congress-headed United Democratic Front (UPF) and BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Accusing BJP of spreading propaganda against LDF, Yechury said, “It is not the BJP’s gain any ground despite all its misinformation and mispropaganda and despite the using central agencies in order to defame and character assassination of Chief Minister and all our leaders of LDF. They have failed miserably. They claim was to control and capture the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation at least but they were dismal in the third position.”

Taking to Twitter to thank voters, state chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote, “Thank you Kerala. Thank you for reposing faith in LDF. We are humbled by the trust and the confidence of the people of Kerala. This is a victory for secularism and inclusive development. My warm greetings to all the elected representatives,” CM’s tweet read.

During the last round of counting, the LDF is leading in 516 out of the total 941 gram panchayats, according to the State Election Commission figures. The Congress-led UDF was ahead in 375 gram panchayats while NDA is leading in 22 gram panchayats. Out of the six corporations in the state, the LDF and the UDF were leading in three each.

As the result of local body election came in favour of LDF, UDF claimed that it did not lose ground while BJP-led NDA said it was able to make inroads in the state. The BJP also alleged that vote-trading has taken place between UDF and LDF.

The Kerala local body polls were held in three phases. The first phase saw a turnout of 73.12 per cent, while the second phase saw 76.78 and the third and final phase 78.64 per cent.

A total of 21,893 wards in 1,200 local self-governing bodies, including six corporations, 941 village panchayats, 14 district panchayats and 87 municipalities went to the polls on December 8, 10 and 14.

The local civic body elections are generally seen as pointer to the upcoming Assembly election as it gives a peak to the voters’ mood and political inclination.

With good cadre and grassroots reach, usually LDF enjoys an edge in local body elections. However, this year there were concerns for LDF as Pinarayi Vijayan was grappled with a high-profile gold smuggling scandal.

