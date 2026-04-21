LDF, UDF and NDA in a triangular battle in Vattiyoorkavu in Kerala assembly polls

Vattiyoorkavu assembly constituency, located in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district, is shaping up to be a three-way showdown between the CPM-led LDF, the UDF, and the BJP-led NDA in the upcoming 2026 assembly elections.

In Vattiyurkavu, Left Democratic Front's VK Prasanth is in a three-way contest against K Muraleedharan of the Congress and NDA's R Sreelekha.(ANI)

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In Vattiyurkavu, Left Democratic Front's VK Prasanth is in a contest against K Muraleedharan of the Congress and NDA's R Sreelekha. While Prashanth is seeking a third consecutive term, Muraleedharan is attempting a political comeback.

Constituency demographics

Currently represented by LDF's VK Prasanth, Vattiyoorkavu is one of the four legislative constituencies which are a part of Thiruvananthapuram. Often considered a "swing" seat in Kerala politics, Vattiyoorkavu has not seen a single party dominance since its creation in 2008, news agency ANI reported.

According to the data by the Election Commission, the total voters in Vattiyoorkavu in 2026 were 165272, out of which 78573 were male voters and 86696 female voters.

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{{^usCountry}} Vattiyoorkavu is one of the 140 Legislative Assembly constituencies which saw voting on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4. Overall in Kerala, 2.71 crore electors will decide the fate of 883 candidates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vattiyoorkavu is one of the 140 Legislative Assembly constituencies which saw voting on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4. Overall in Kerala, 2.71 crore electors will decide the fate of 883 candidates. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Ruling LDF faces Sabarimala salvos by UDF and BJP Past assembly election {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Ruling LDF faces Sabarimala salvos by UDF and BJP Past assembly election {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the 2021 assembly elections, the seat was won by the Communist Party of India (Marxist). VK Prasanth, defeated V. V. Rajesh of BJP by a margin of 21515 votes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the 2021 assembly elections, the seat was won by the Communist Party of India (Marxist). VK Prasanth, defeated V. V. Rajesh of BJP by a margin of 21515 votes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In previous elections, the BJP finishing second reflected its growing presence, while the seat has also seen shifting competition between the LDF and the UDF. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In previous elections, the BJP finishing second reflected its growing presence, while the seat has also seen shifting competition between the LDF and the UDF. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Overall, in Kerala 2021, Vijayan was re-elected on May 2, 2021, leading the Left Democratic Front to a consecutive term in power. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Overall, in Kerala 2021, Vijayan was re-elected on May 2, 2021, leading the Left Democratic Front to a consecutive term in power. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Kerala records turnout of 78%, higher than ’21 assembly polls

UDF vs LDF vs NDA

The urban constituency is set for a face-off between Prashanth and former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief K Muraleedharan, who is the son of the late former Kerala Chief Minister and Congress stalwart K Karunakaran.

While the LDF is aiming for a record third consecutive stint, the UDF hopes to ride on anti-incumbency sentiments to come to power after a decade. The NDA also has high prospects of winning the seat, with the party betting on R Sreelekha, a retired officer of the Indian Police Service.

Congress's K Muraleedharan has already represented the seat twice in 2011 and 2016. While speaking to ANI, he stressed on his strong bond with the people of his constituency, emphasising his regular visits to the area

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Meanwhile, BJP's Sreelekha vowed to make the constituency greener and more eco-friendly. She also outlined her plan to create a skill hub in the city to create more opportunities for the youth.

Incumbent candidate Prashanth told ANI that he is confident of securing a significant majority in the elections. He emphasised that the people will "vote for development" and that the party will fulfil its promise of substantial developmental progress if elected.

Vattiyoorkavu is one of the key constituencies set to define Kerala elections along with Thrissur, Palakkad, Nemom and Manjeshwaram.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akansha Purohit ...Read More Akansha Purohit is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she is part of the online news desk. She began her journey with the organisation as an intern and later joined the newsroom in a full-time editorial role. With close to a year of experience at Hindustan Times, she contributes to the daily news cycle by writing, curating, and editing digital content. Her work primarily focuses on national and international news, along with explainers that simplify complex developments and ongoing issues. She also writes on matters of public interest, and handles blogs with live updates. Akansha holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi, and completed her postgraduate studies in Digital Media from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. During her postgraduate programme, she worked on several research and journalism projects that strengthened her reporting, editing, and digital storytelling skills. Read Less

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