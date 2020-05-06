‘Leader decapitation always a blow’

india

New Delhi: The killing on Wednesday of the chief of the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), Riyaz Naikoo, has dealt a body blow to the banned terror outfit in the Kashmir Valley, experts said. Naikoo, who led HM since 2017, carried a Rs 12 lakh bounty on his head.

He was killed with another terrorist at his native Beighbora village in Kahsmir’s Pulwama district. A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) spokesperson identified Naikoo as one of the terrorists killed, while the Indian Army said it would not glorify terrorists by releasing their names.

Lt Gen D S Hooda (retd), a former commander of the army’s northern command, said leadership decapitation is always a big blow to terror organisations. “There is both a physical dimension of an organisation suddenly losing someone who was in control and also the psychological dimension of the effect on morale and having to find a replacement,” he said.

Hooda, who said all these factors induce fear and panic among terrorist organisations, congratulated the security forces for great success.

Naikoo’s killing came days after five security men, including the commanding officer of a Rashtriya Rifles battalion and a major, were killed in a counterterror operation in north Kashmir’s Handwara.

Experts said the killing of Naikoo in his own village was possible because the security forces had accurate intelligence about his movements.

“People are sick of these terrorists and their diktats. They are providing intelligence to security personnel. Someone will take Naikoo’s place eventually but Hizbul Mujahideen has its back against the wall,” said Lt Gen BS Jaswal (retd), also a former commander of the army’s northern command.

Indian Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand said they won’t confirm the names of the terrorists killed. “The security forces are the heroes who eliminated 4 terrorists in 24 hours,” he said.

Lt Gen Vinod Bhatia (retd), a former director-general of military operations, agreed with the army’s decision and said that “terrorists should not be glorified”.