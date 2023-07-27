Goyal takes jibe at protesting MPs, says India won’t tolerate black clothes, deeds

The Leader of the House, Piyush Goyal, on Thursday targeted Opposition members, who were dressed in black and pressing for a debate on the Manipur violence along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement, after the latter continuously raised slogans and tried to interrupt a statement by external affairs minister S Jaishankar on developments in foreign policy. Goyal said it was unfortunate that politics was being played over such an important matter relating to the country’s prestige. (ANI photo)

The Opposition MPs raised slogans demanding a statement from the PM on the ethnic violence in Manipur while Jaishankar spoke on the latest developments in foreign policy, highlighting the PM’s and President’s recent visits abroad (including Modi’s visits to the US and France) and their important outcomes.

It is unfortunate that politics is being played over such an important matter relating to the country’s prestige, said Goyal.

Also Read:Congress accuses BJP of obstructing Mallikarjun Kharge in Rajya Sabha

“This is a matter of India’s honour. I think that the people who are wearing black clothes can’t understand the rise of the country on the global stage... Their past was black, their present is black, and their future is black. But we hope there will be light in their life too,” he said.

“Kaale kapde, kaale kaam, nahi sahega Hindustan (India will not tolerate black clothes and black deeds),” Goyal said.

The treasury benches and the Opposition sparred in the house raising slogans against each other and the din that ensued led to two adjournments in the first half.

Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar permitted the Opposition members to seek clarifications on the external affairs minister’s statement, but the latter were in no mood for that and continued with their sloganeering.

“We must never forget that the decade belongs to India. The rise of the country is unstoppable. The century belongs to us. I have noticed in my visits abroad that being a citizen of this country is a great honour,” Dhankhar said, pointing out that rules did not permit clarifications on the minister’s statement, but he would still allow it as the matter was about India’s rise on the global stage.

He also said India’s rise on the world stage was a defining moment and a matter of pride for every Indian.

“The rise is because of 1.4 billion Indians,” Dhankhar added.

The Opposition, however, continued to escalate its protests over the Manipur issue that has constantly disrupted the functioning of the Parliament’s ongoing monsoon session.

On Wednesday, Congress leader P Chidambaram said he was “shocked” to learn that not a single question had been admitted and answered in Parliament on Manipur since the monsoon session began on July 20.

Since May 3, the state has been gripped by ethnic clashes – primarily between the tribal Kukis, who mostly reside in the hill districts, and majority Meiteis, the dominant community in Imphal Valley – in which at least 150 people have died and over 50,000 have been displaced.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON