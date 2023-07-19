‘Shameful’: Union minister Piyush Goyal tweets video of Cong MLA saying she is unsafe in Rajasthan

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday slammed the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan over the law and order situation in the state.



The minister tweeted a video of Congress MLA Divya Maderna, who is heard claiming she feels unsafe and her convoy has been attacked.



“I am not safe here. The accused have not been arrested yet. My car has been attacked at 20 places despite the fact that I travelled under police protection. Two days ago, I received a threat. Several police personnel were deployed for my protection. I had stopped my car three kilometres away from the spot and told the SP that I might be attacked. But the SP assured me saying there were proper arrangements. Still I was attacked”, the Congress MLA is heard saying in the video. Union minister Piyush Goyal.

Goyal tweeted,"Shameful! Forget the safety of other women in Congress' Jungleraj in Rajasthan, even its woman MLA is unsafe".

Earlier in the day, four members of a family were allegedly killed by a relative who hacked them with an axe and later set the bodies on fire in Jodhpur on Wednesday. The deceased included a six-month-old child.

The assailant, identified as Pappuram (19), a nephew of the head of the victim family, has been arrested, Superintendent of Police (Jodhpur Rural) Dharemndra Singh Yadav told PTI.

Pappuram allegedly entered the victims' house on a farm at around 4 am and killed head of family Poonaram (60), his wife Bhanwari (55) and their daughter-in-law Dahpu (23).

"He killed three members one by one in their sleep by hitting them at their throats with an axe. He then gathered the bodies near the kitchen and set them ablaze," Yadav said.



Divya Maderna, who is the local MLA of the area where the crime took place, told ANI,"The law and order situation is deeply concerning in Rajasthan. The police is inefficient. If something so gruesome can happen to the people in a village then the IG should be sacked and held responsible".



