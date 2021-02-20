Leaders convey wishes as Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram celebrate statehood day

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, chief ministers and many political leaders on Saturday conveyed their wishes to Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their statehood day. Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, the two northeastern states of India, received their statehood on February 20, 1987.

President Kovind extended his wishes on Twitter. “My greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on Statehood Day. The natural beauty of the State is spectacular. Its cultural landscape has one of the world's richest diversities of ethnic tribal groups and languages. I wish the State continues its rapid strides for development,” he posted.

In his wishes to the Mizoram state, the President tweeted, “On Mizoram's Statehood Day, my greetings to the people of this beautiful state full of lush forests and lovely flowers. We are proud of the vibrant Mizo culture. Let us celebrate the Statehood Day with the same zeal that marks Chapchar Kut, Mim Kut and Thalfavang Kut festivals.”

“Greetings to the wonderful people of Arunachal Pradesh on the special occasion of their Statehood Day. The people of this state are known for their culture, courage and strong commitment to India’s development. May Arunachal Pradesh keep scaling new heights of progress,” PM Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister also wished Mizoram, saying that the entire nation is proud of the Mizo culture. “Best wishes to my sisters and brothers of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. The entire nation is proud of the great Mizo culture. The people of Mizoram are known for their kindness and commitment towards living in harmony with nature. Praying for the state’s continuous growth,” he added.

Sports minister Kiren Rijiju was also among the leaders who wished the people of the two states. “A warm greetings to my dear sisters & brothers of Arunachal Pradesh on the occasion of our STATEHOOD DAY! On 20th January 1972 NEFA was renamed as Union Territory of Arunachal Pradesh and on 20th February 1987 Statehood was granted,” Rijiju, who is from Arunachal Pradesh, tweeted.

A warm greetings to my dear sisters & brothers of Arunachal Pradesh on the occasion of our STATEHOOD DAY!

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu, in his wishes, said “My warm greetings to beloved people of #ArunachalPradesh on our 35th #StatehoodDay. On this day in 1987, we became full-fledged state of Indian Union. With that came great responsibilities. Let us all work together to make Arunachal a peaceful and prosperous State.”

He also wished Mizoram saying “Greetings to people of #Mizoram on their Statehood Day. My best wishes and prayers that it continue to achieve newer glories under the dynamic leadership of Mizoram CM @ZoramthangaCM Ji.”

In his reply to the greetings, chief minister Zoramthanga of Mizoram said “Thank you so much Pu @PemaKhanduBJP. Wishing the best for you and your state too.”

Zoramthanga also wished the people of Mizoram saying “Today, as we celebrate the 34th Mizoram State Day, we honor the valuable lives lost in creating today's Mizoram. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten. Dear friends, let us all work together on our gains and strive forward in creating a model state. State Day Chibai vek ule.”

