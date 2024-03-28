Leaders unanimously agreed to back Shettar from Belagavi: BSY amid reports of dissent

Amid discontent among workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the candidacy from Belagavi district, former chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa said on Wednesday that the local leaders had no objection to Jagadish Shettar’s candidacy but expected nomination of a leader from the district. Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa with BJP candidate from Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency Jagadish Shettar during a road show ahead of the general election, in Belgaum on Wednesday. (PTI)

To address growing discontent within the ranks, the former CM has intensified his engagement with senior leaders in Belagavi. He held two meetings with the dissenting leaders on Tuesday night and another meeting on Wednesday morning.

After the meetings, he said, “The local leaders expressed their desire for a candidate from the district, not opposition to Shettar himself. They have unanimously agreed to support Shettar as the party candidate.”

Rajya Sabha MP Iranna Kadadi, who was one of the leaders who initially opposed to Shettar’s candidacy, said, “Initially, we gathered to oppose an outsider’s candidature. However, upon Yeddyurappa’s explanation of the importance of ensuring Narendra Modi’s third term as Prime Minister, we have all pledged our support to Shettar.”

Abhay Patil, a legislator representing Belagavi South for the second term, echoed similar sentiments, said, “Yediyurappa convinced us of the necessity to ensure Narendra Modi’s victory. Shettar will receive substantial support from my constituency, which has a strong BJP presence.”

While former Rajya Sabha member Prabhakar Kore and former MLC Mahantesh Kavatagimath did not attend the meetings, Yediyurappa expressed hope of their eventual agreement with Shettar’s candidacy.

Despite some opposition, Shettar expressed confidence in retaining the seat, citing unanimous support from party leaders and workers. However, dissenting voices within the party have raised concerns about Shettar’s candidacy, citing past grievances and doubts about his commitment to the development of Belagavi. Shettar, who quit the BJP and switched over to the Congress after being denied a ticket to contest last year’s assembly elections, returned to his old party in January. BJP state president B Y Vijayendra expressed optimism about resolving internal party conflicts, including those in Shivamogga and Belagavi, within the next four days through personal meetings with dissenting members.