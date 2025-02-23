‘Learn more about Constitution, move towards nationalism’: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

The more we learn about our Constitution, the more we will move towards nationalism, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Saturday. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. (File Photo/PTI)

"The more we learn about the Constitution, the more it will turn us towards nationalism. The Constitution has given us fundamental rights. But these fundamental rights should be nurtured," Dhankhar remarked at the inauguration event of the Constitution Awareness Year celebrations in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Further, the Vice President asserted that no one, except Parliament, and in some cases, the state assemblies, can amend the Constitution.

"No one else has this right, not even the judiciary. If there is need to make a definition, then the Supreme Court can keep its view on it," he opined.

Dhankhar also criticised the Supreme Court for ruling in favour the Indira Gandhi government over the Emergency imposed by the then prime minister in June 1975.

“Nine high courts in in one voice said fundamental rights cannot be put on hold during Emergency. But the Supreme Court overturned the decisions of these nine courts and said the government will decide till when Emergency will be in force,” the former West Bengal governor stated.

“It is also important to remember the darkest hour when Emergency was declared on June 25,1975 by the then Indira Gandhi government, leading to trampling of fundamental rights of citizens,” he added.

Hitting out at opposition parties for their ‘disruption’ of parliamentary proceedings, the Vice President called for dialogue and debate to resolve ‘challenges.’

“Our Constitution's creators wanted to create a Constitution that would meet the expectations of all. They resolved challenges through meaningful dialogue, high level of debate and not through boycotts. They never let the prestige of the temple of democracy go down. Why is there stress on the temples of democracy when dialogue can resolve every problem? Elected representatives must perform their duties faithfully, think of nationalism as their religion and Indianness as their identity,” Dhankhar said.

(With PTI inputs)