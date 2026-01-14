Leave Iran, says India in new advisory to 10,000 citizens living in the country

An advisory issued by the Indian embassy in Tehran urged nationals, including students, businesspeople, pilgrims and tourists, to leave the country by available means of transport , including commercial flights, because of the “evolving situation”.

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday urged its nationals to leave Iran and advised against travel to the country amid mounting regional tensions over Tehran’s crackdown on nationwide protests that have killed hundreds and fears of possible US intervention.

The advisories came against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump ’s repeated threats of military intervention if Iranian security forces kill protesters. He has also encouraged the protesters by saying “help is on the way” and warned of “very strong action” if detained protesters are executed by Iranian authorities.

There are approximately 10,000 Indians in Iran, including many students. Iran is also visited every year by thousands of Shia pilgrims from different parts of India.

Another advisory issued by the external affairs ministry in New Delhi strongly advised Indians to avoid travel to Iran until further notice in view of ongoing developments. This was a reiteration of an advisory issued by the ministry on January 5, which urged Indians in Iran to exercise caution and avoid protests or demonstrations.

India has faced renewed pressure over its long-standing relations with Iran after Trump’s announcement of a 25% tariff on countries doing business with Tehran. The Indian side has noted that the threat is expected to have a “minimal impact,” as India-Iran trade, at about $1.68 billion, accounts for 0.15% of New Delhi’s total trade.

The Indian embassy’s advisory urged Indian nationals and people of Indian origin to exercise caution, avoid areas of protest, monitor local media for developments, and stay in touch with the mission in Tehran. The Indian nationals were directed to have their travel and immigration documents, including passports, readily available. Indians living in Iran on resident visas were also advised to register with the embassy.

There was, however, no official word on any immediate plans to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran. People familiar with the matter said authorities were planning for all contingencies given the fluid situation.

Reports have suggested that more than 2,000 people have been killed after Iran launched a crackdown on protests, among the worst in the country’s history. The protests began at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar on December 28 over the Iranian rial’s record loss of value, and soon turned into nationwide demonstrations. The drop in the value of the Iranian currency followed other crises, including unprecedented water shortages, power outages, rising unemployment and spiralling inflation.

The situation has been exacerbated by the position taken by the Trump administration, which carried out air strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities last June and has now left open the option of military intervention. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Wednesday it was at the “peak of defensive readiness” and ready to “confront any aggression”.

Reports from Tehran indicate the situation appears to be under control, with more pro-government rallies in the past two days.