‘Left to make comeback, TMC, BJP politics stuck in mandir–masjid': Fiery Bengal candidate Dipsita Dhar | Exclusive

After ruling West Bengal for 34 years, the Left Front saw its dominance collapse in 2011 - and has since struggled with questions over its relevance. Now, amid a mainly Trinamool Congress (TMC) versus Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) landscape, the Left is attempting a comeback, pitching itself as the only alternative focused on bread-and-butter issues.

Dipsita Dhar, SFI leader fielded by the Left Front from Dum Dum Uttar seat for the Bengal assembly elections 2026(Nayanika Sengupta/Hindustantimes.com)

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At the forefront of this push one of Left Front's promising candidate Dipsita Dhar, whose sharp, direct campaigning style has drawn comparisons with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Dipsita Dhar, a Students' Federation of India (SFI) leader fielded by the Left Front from Dum Dum Uttar seat for the Bengal assembly elections 2026, has done her PhD in Population Geography at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

In an exclusive interview with hindustantimes.com, Dhar speaks about the Left's decline, lessons from its years in power, and why she believes the party is poised for a political revival in Bengal.

Q. So the left rule for 34 years and has lost relevance, so why should voters trust you?

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{{^usCountry}} A. We don't think that left has lost its relevance. Even in the last panchayat election, if you remember, the whole machinery of the ruling government was behind ensuring that people are not able to vote. Even during the counting time, I was one of the counting agents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A. We don't think that left has lost its relevance. Even in the last panchayat election, if you remember, the whole machinery of the ruling government was behind ensuring that people are not able to vote. Even during the counting time, I was one of the counting agents. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Our election boxes were snatched. The counted voting lists were snatched. So I don't think if at all we are irrelevant, the ruling government or the ruling party has to be so proactive in taking away people's rights. Track Bengal elections April 2029 updates here {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Our election boxes were snatched. The counted voting lists were snatched. So I don't think if at all we are irrelevant, the ruling government or the ruling party has to be so proactive in taking away people's rights. Track Bengal elections April 2029 updates here {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} And if you're going to look into the last elections, the left had gained its ground considerably. So we don't agree to this idea that left is irrelevant. In the last whole election time, the BJP had been talking to their voters less and trying to talk to our voters more and asking them to vote for the BJP. If at all we are irrelevant, if at all our voters were irrelevant, I don't think this all would have happened. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} And if you're going to look into the last elections, the left had gained its ground considerably. So we don't agree to this idea that left is irrelevant. In the last whole election time, the BJP had been talking to their voters less and trying to talk to our voters more and asking them to vote for the BJP. If at all we are irrelevant, if at all our voters were irrelevant, I don't think this all would have happened. {{/usCountry}}

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SFI supporters at a rally of Left Front's Dum Dum Uttar candidate Dipsita Dhar in Birati area earlier this month (Nayanika Sengupta/Hindustantimes.com)

We are relevant because we believe we are the only alternative who are talking about pro-people policies. Both Trinamool and BJP, rather than talking about people's development, rather than talking about bread-and-butter issue, about employment, about education, their whole politics had been on the binary of mandir and masjid.

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It's all about your religion, it's all about your identity. It's too much identitarianism that is happening in Bengal, which was not there previously, before 2011. So we think we are the only one who are looking beyond the binary.

So we are the most relevant political force for every working class in Bengal.

Q. What went wrong for the left after 2011? What needed change?

A. I think the major problem was, since we were there in the government for a longer period of time, we had a state dependency. A lot of our people who came to the power, who came to politics, they really didn't come because they believed in the communist ideology, but they wanted to be around a political party which is in power.

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So this state dependence is something that has affected us most. A lot of people who became the leader of the communist party, they didn't really represent the ideals of communism. So people who were voting for us, they felt a discontent.

They felt that this is not the kind of party that we ought to vote for. And there was, of course, anti-convention. So after 2011, there was a rejection.

People rejected whatever they had seen. Also, we as opposition leaders… since most of our prime leadership at that time, they became leader during the time when we were in power, they also didn't have the training to become, how to become an opposition and power as such.

So in the first five, ten years, it was all a learning and unlearning period for us. How you de-learn or unlearn what you have learned for the last 34 years, or the last 15 years, and you try to incorporate a new form of opposition.

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An SFI supporter at a rally of Left Front's Dum Dum Uttar candidate Dipsita Dhar in Birati area earlier this month (Nayanika Sengupta/Hindustantimes.com)

But I think we are ready now. There's a huge number of young people who are right now in the leadership position, who have come to the party not because we are in power.

They have come to the party because they believe in the principle and the ideology.

Q. So this election, you say, would be a comeback or just a revival?

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A. I believe it's going to be a comeback. It's going to be a comeback of agenda. It's going to be a comeback of politics. 2011, if you look into that election, you'll see what was the political debate, that what should be the industrial policy of West Bengal. Krishi Banam Shilpo — whether you should go for industry, or whether you should go for more agro-based economic activity. That was the debate. But in 2020 or in 2026, all those questions are completely evaporated from the political scenario.

So what I want is a revamp of people's agenda and people's power.

Q. What has changed in economic approach for the left? How does the left plan to not have a repeat of something like a Singur?

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A. See, there are two important things. One, we don't agree to this idea that industrialisation is not needed.

If there is no industrialisation, what will happen to the young people of Bengal? We are all witnessing it. We have become a migrant-sending state from a migrant-receiving state. Our white-collar workers or blue-collar workers, all of them are forced to go to other states or other metropolitans to just ensure that they have some food in their belly.

This was not a situation that we are anticipating when we are thinking of industrialisation. The precise idea was we have ensured that there are so many educated people, they need to be given jobs in their own land, not outside. So industrialisation is something that we are standing by.

But during the jomi odhigrohon period, there were some kind of mistakes that were done from our party. The kind of consultation that should have been done with the landowners, the kind of consultation that should have been done for the farmers and the agriculture workers who were dependent on those lands, that was not there in Singur. That was a mistake that we should have been correcting.

But in the case of Nandigram, all these things were not there. That was more a conspiracy, etc. So these are the two things.

We are sticking to our policy of industrialisation, of bringing back our children from different parts of the country. But we also think that that cannot be a hasty decision, that cannot be an imposed decision. It has to be a collective decision by every other stakeholder.

Q. Tell something about your Zoran Mamdani-style campaign. I was reading about it somewhere.

A. It's not exactly Zoran Mamdani, but that's true. We are extremely inspired by whatever Zoran has achieved. Not because… okay, yes, the communication was very swift, it was very smart, it was very direct, it was very effective. But rather than that, what Zohran did, he has never really compromised with his ideology or politics.

When he started in New York, New York is a city where it has the highest number of Jews after Israel. Even after that, he never said that he does not have a pro-Palestine position. He was very vocal about his pro-Palestine position.

But along with that, what he kept on speaking is the bread and butter issue. He talked about affordable housing, he talked about affordable public transport. And this is something that I think I get inspired to, that even if it's a tough battle, you should not be compromising with your core ideologies.

You should stick to what you believe in. And maybe you should change the way you speak to people, the way you communicate with people. Okay.

Q. Mamata Banerjee has been going about claiming that non-veg might become difficult to get if BJP is voted apart. What do you have to say about this entire non-veg movement?

I have a very disheartening experience. Two days back when we were campaigning, it was Hanuman Jayanti. We saw a white shirt, white pant clad guy coming and telling a fish seller that today also you are selling fish, today you should have stopped. So that boy is a little confused that why today? He said today is Hanuman Jayanti. So we thought it's a BJP guy.

We went and said why are you saying all these things? Who are you? We got to know he is the second hand of the Trinamool council there. So this whole idea that Trinamool is really trying to fight BJP on the level of culture, that Trinamool is representing a counter culture, that's a false claim. In Bengal, the kind of Hindi imposition, the kind of Hindutva imposition that you see today, it's brought by Mamata Banerjee.

Few years back, nobody knew that Ram Navami was such a big religious event. We used to do Ram Navami but that's in temple. We have hardly seen Ram Navami rallies.

From where I am, I am born in Howrah, there is a place called Ram Rajatola, which has a 100-year old Ram temple. And people are worshipping it for how many years, we never know. But nothing untoward has ever happened.

But this year election we saw that there is a competition between Trinamool and BJP that who can organise the bigger Ram Navami rally. So by normalising the Ram Navami rallies which has caused riots, which has caused extremely political and religious violence in different parts of our country, by normalising that, they have actually normalised the Hindi-Hindu-Hindustani culture in Bengal. So whatever their propaganda is to become the Bengali, or the Bangla-Nigeria-KHL, it is just a farce.

Q. And what are the main issues you are addressing in your campaign, or you plan to address if voted to power?

A. I think one is the municipal services. It's pathetic, it's horrible. You can see here the amount of mosquitoes that you have to evade while you are speaking.

That's because our drains, our canals, they are not cleaned properly. That has to be fixed. Our municipal workers, they are not paid properly.

They are mostly contractual. Their job doesn't get fixed or in permanent terms, etc. That has to be fixed.

Our hospital, municipal hospital, that doesn't work. You go there and you are going to be referred to another hospital. So people who do not have money, they are in a very difficult condition.

Banner in Birati area of West Bengal in support of SFI leader Dipsita Dhar, fielded by the Left Front this year from Dum Dum Uttar seat (Nayanika Sengupta/Hindustantimes.com)

If you are going to get your treatment done, you are not going to get it. So either you have to go to private sectors, which you cannot afford, or you have to go to government hospitals, which are far away from you. So that is another thing.

And of course, the schools. There are so many schools that have been closed down. We have to open our schools, we have to open our libraries, we have to open our stadiums that have been locked and have become like a dumping ground or a parking lot.

Q. What is Left's idea of addressing the issue of unemployment in Bengal?

A. Here we have said that in our manifesto, that we are going to create employment hub, training hub, where we are going to give people training, we are going to give people counselling and try to create a sort of bridge that they are being paid well and they are being given opportunity. But we think that's not enough. That's a policy level decision.

If at all we have been chosen in the government, we'll ensure the SSC and PSC. That is done regularly, how it used to be before 2011. We'll ensure that there are new farms and there are new kolkarkhana that are being built.

Q. Mamata Banerjee's Lokkhi Bhandar scheme seems to have wooed a lot of women. Do you think that will be a challenge to counter this?

A. See, we are not against Lokkhi Bhandars. We are not against any kind of welfare allowances. But the question is, welfare allowances are like multivitamins that will work only if you have some food in your belly.

What Mamata Banerjee has done is everything, all the permanent positions that were there, even for women, she has not filled it. She has said that if you are a woman and if you are working after 11 o'clock and if something happens, that's not my government's duty. Why are you out at 11 o'clock? So, the moment you say all these things, if you are at all saying that Lokhi Mohandas is about empowering women, women empowerment cannot happen only with cash transfer.

It has to be supported with social empowerment, with political empowerment. In the whole time of Mamata Banerjee, both these things have gone away. It is not there at all.

If you are a political person, if you are against the ruling government, you cannot speak anything. If you are a woman especially, you are going to be bullied, you are going to be trolled. The kind of sexist, racist remark that their MP right now, who made to me during the last Lok Sabha election, and nothing has happened to him.

A few months back, that same person made a derogatory remark to his own fellow colleague, another MP, another woman MP. So, if Mamata Banerjee does not punish these kind of people, if Mamata Banerjee ensures that they are the face of their party, how are you going to talk about female empowerment and woman empowerment? What about their social and political empowerment?

Q. And the SIR issue, do you think that is counterproductive for the other parties except BJP or is it favouring BJP?

A. I think SIR is counterproductive for every citizen of Bengal, whatever they have done with SIR. It's just like they have taken down the right to vote for people who are our neighbours, they are our friends.

We have grew up with them and suddenly the government comes and says that you cannot vote, you are no more a legitimate voter, which is absolutely discourageable. You cannot really stand by it. And yes, we can understand that BJP's whole fascist agenda is that, but Mamata Banerjee should have been playing a counter role, right? She has not done it.

SFI supporters at a rally of Left Front's Dum Dum Uttar candidate Dipsita Dhar in Birati area earlier this month (Nayanika Sengupta/Hindustantimes.com)

Okay, she has made political optics by donning a black coat and going to the court. But inside the state, what should have been her role? She should have been giving more and more people who could have done the whole process more seamlessly. She could have come up and passed a bill inside the assembly saying that all this confusion with Chatterjee, Chattopadhyay, Banerjee, Bandyopadhyay, Begum, Khatun, all that has to be quashed.

If only she could have played both these roles, I don't think this many people would have lost their right to vote.

Q. So do you think post-SIR the outcome would be different than it could have been pre-SIR?

A. Of course, I do believe so. And I also think a lot of people, especially the Matuas, who were kind of trusting the BJP, that okay, they are going to come and give us citizenship.

They have understood. In 2002, when we are in power, nobody has questioned their credibility. Nobody could say that we are going to throw you away.

Nobody has taken their rights. But now in Mamata Banerjee and Narendra Modi's power, the people who got mostly affected after the Muslims, they are the Matuas, the Hindus.

Q. Lastly, a message for people of Bengal?

Vote for us if you want to defeat the BJP, if you want to defeat the Trinamool, if you want a state, a constituency, where your bread and butter issues are going to be a priority. We are not here to ensure our political life or our political career. We are not here because we want to earn money through politics.

We are here because we still believe in the dream of change. I hope, I wish, all of you, you are going to stand by us.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nayanika Sengupta ...Read More Nayanika is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, with over six years of experience in the digital media industry. She specialises in delivering clear, insightful coverage across general, national, and international beats, with a strong focus on breaking news and in-depth explainers. Known for her ability to decode complex developments, she enjoys unpacking layered political and policy issues into accessible, reader-friendly narratives that inform without overwhelming. She has previously worked in India's leading newsrooms, including India Today, News18, and Outlook, where she chased news, covered major events of the past six years and led teams. With a Master's degree in Political Science, Nayanika has a keen interest in international relations and global affairs. Her academic grounding shapes her analytical approach to stories, enabling her to connect the dots between domestic events and broader geopolitical currents. She is particularly drawn to stories that require context, nuance, and clarity - turning complicated subjects into compelling reads. Outside the newsroom, Nayanika is a passionate gourmand who loves cooking and sharing meals with loved ones. When she's not writing or tracking the latest headlines, she can often be found exploring local markets for fresh ingredients, seeking inspiration for her next culinary experiment. Read Less

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