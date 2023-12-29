Legend who left an indelible mark: Tributes pour in for Vijayakanth

Chennai: Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder and popular yesteryear Tamil actor Narayanan Vijayaraj Alagarswami, popularly known as Vijayakanth, who raised his voice against corruption on the big screen before taking the political plunge, passed away after a prolonged illness on Thursday. He was 71. Supporters gather during the last rites of DMDK chief Captain Vijayakanth, in Chennai on Thursday. (Lakshmi)

In a statement, MIOT International Hospital said Vijayakanth was admitted for pneumonia on December 26. “Captain Vijayakanth was on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia. Despite the best efforts of the medical staff he passed away in the morning on 28th December 2023,” the hospital said.

The DMDK said the actor-turned-politician had also tested positive for Covid-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin were among a string of leaders to condole the death.

Popularly known as ‘Captain’ after he performed the role of an IFS officer in the 1991 blockbuster Tamil movie ‘Captain Prabhakaran’, Vijayakanth was not in good health since 2016, leading him to stay away from party affairs. He was last spotted at the DMDK’s general council meeting on December 14, when his wife V Premalatha, was elected as party chief.

In a post on X, Modi said: “Extremely saddened by the passing away of Thiru Vijayakanth Ji. A legend of the Tamil film world, his charismatic performances captured the hearts of millions. As a political leader, he was deeply committed to public service, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. His passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill. He was a close friend and I fondly recall my interactions with him over the years. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, fans and numerous followers. Om Shanti.”

As Vijayakanth’s mortal remains were brought to his residence, Stalin, along with his cabinet colleagues, arrived to pay their tributes. Stalin described him as a beloved friend who scaled the heights of cinema and shone in public life through his dedicated work. “His death is a loss to Tamil Nadu and the film world,” he wrote on X.

Stalin also announced full state honours for Vijayakanth’s funeral.

Swarms of people and party supporters thronged the DMDK’s headquarters after Vijayakanth’s body was shifted from his residence in a procession. The DMDK said the last rites would be conducted at 4.45pm on Friday on the premises of the party headquarters and party flags would fly at half mast for 15 days.

Born on August 25, 1952 in Madurai and despite hailing from the Telugu-speaking Naidu community, Vijayakanth was hailed by the Tamil film world and fans alike for over two decades (since the 1980s) as the ‘macho actor’ and real life saviour. His spirited fight against graft in the movie ‘Ramana’ struck a chord with the electorate during his initial years in politics.

He earned the nickname ‘Captain’ after his hundredth film ‘Captain Prabhakaran’ and also the title ‘Puratchi Kalaignar’.

“He truly had all the qualities of a Captain to lead,” said fellow actor and now BJP member S V Sekar. “Anyone could visit his office for food at any time. At least 200-250 people ate in his office everyday,” Sekar said.

When Vijayakanth was the head of the Nadigar Sangam (actors’ association), he repaid all debts, Sekar added.

Vijayakanth made his foray into politics in 2005 by floating the DMDK, to take on then heavyweights M Karunanidhi (of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam or DMK) and J Jayalalithaa (of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam or AIADMK). While the DMDK contested 24 out of 234 assembly seats during the elections a year later, Vijayakanth was the lone winner.

During the 2011 elections, the DMDK allied with the AIADMK and the former won 29 of the 41 seats it contested, becoming the second largest party after the AIADMK. The Jayalalithaa-led bloc won the polls and the DMDK founder went on to become the leader of opposition (2011-16).In 2012, Vijayakanth and then chief minister Jayalalithaa sparred inside the legislative assembly expressing regret over aligning with each other to win the election that concluded the previous year. the eventual fallout led them to split.

For the 2016 polls, the actor-turned-politician joined hands with the Left and smaller parties but drew a blank. In 2019, the DMDK joined the National Democratic Alliance for the Lok Sabha elections but parted ways during the 2021 assembly polls over disagreements in seat sharing.

“Everyone thought that Vijayakanth was the only one who could challenge the supremacy of Amma (Jayalalithaa) and Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) but the party lost track,” a former DMDK leader, who is now in the AIADMK, said, seeking anonymity.

Vijayakanth also served as an MLA for two terms, from Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam constituencies.

Like the DMK and AIADMK, Vijayakanth also founded a television channel named “Captain TV”. He also founded the Andal Alagar Engineering College, in Chennai, which he offered to the state to be used as a hospital during the Covid-19 pandemic.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and senior party leaders paid floral tributes at the DMDK headquarters. Describing Vijayakanth as a ‘dear brother’, the former chief minister said the DMDK founder won laurels both as a leader and as an actor in the world of cinema.

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan said on X: “The news of the death of my beloved brother Vijayakanth, the founder of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazgam, a unique actor and captain of Tamil cinema, who was loved by all, is deeply saddening. He was the creator of innovative ideas in Tamilnadu politics.”

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock and grief over Vijayakanth’s demise. The chief minister conveyed his condolences to Vijayakanth’s bereaved family members, fans and DMDK party workers, said an official statement.

Vijayakanth is survived by his wife Premalatha, and two sons, Vijaya Prabhakaran and Shanmuga Pandian.