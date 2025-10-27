Leh, A former Supreme Court Judge, heading a three-member judicial inquiry into Leh violence, said they will allow 30 days for the public to submit evidence and information related to the September 24 incident which left four people dead and scores of others injured. Justice B S Chauhan said the notification will be published shortly informing the public about the terms of reference of the inquiry commission. The commission will later examine the collected material from December 10 onwards and is open to meet anyone coming forward, Justice Chauhan told reporters here. On October 17, the Centre addressed a key demand of the protesting Ladakh groups by announcing a judicial inquiry into the violent clashes. Leh violence: Inquiry commission to allow 30 days for public submissions after notification

According to a notification issued by the Union Home Ministry, the judicial probe is mandated to investigate the circumstances leading to the serious law and order situation, the police action and the resultant unfortunate deaths of four people.

Retired district and sessions judge Mohan Singh Parihar will function as judicial secretary, while IAS officer Tushar Anand will be the administrative secretary of the inquiry commission.

“We will meet anyone who wants to come forward with evidence and information. We will be publishing a notice to allow people to share any evidence or information within 30 days. After that we will sit here from December 10 to examine the collected material and also meet the public,” the retired Supreme Court judge said.

On October 24, the Law and Justice Department in an order said the judicial inquiry shall be held at the Alternate Dispute Redressal Centre at Melongthang in Leh from October 25 to 28.

The order also requested interested and aggrieved persons, if any, to record their testimonies before the members of the judicial panel.

“It is a public inquiry which is open to all. In accordance with the formality and procedure, a public notice will be published highlighting the terms of reference and what type of information is required to be submitted. Anyone who wants to share the information should come forward after the publication of the notice,” Justice Chauhan said.

He said his team is always available to the public to record their statements or share any relevant information.

Leh Apex Body co-chairman Chering Dorjay said he met Justice Chauhan and was told that a notification will be published soon, seeking information and evidence from the public.

“Once the notification is published, the public will be given enough time to submit any information or record their statement. They will welcome all with open hearts,” he said.

He said the commission has declined to take a pen-drive containing some videos about the violence. “We will submit the evidence after the issuance of the notification within a couple of days.”

