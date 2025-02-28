Leopard carcass found in Tumakuru, officials suspect electrocution cause of death

The carcass of a leopard was found in Tumakuru district on Wednesday, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday, adding that it was allegedly electrocuted after it climbed an electric pole while chasing a wild cat. Officials suspected that the leopard was electrocuted after it climbed an electric pole while chasing a wild cat on Monday night. (Representational image)

The wild cat also died of electrocution, they added.

According to forest officials, the incident took place in Kodihalli under the jurisdiction of Kestur panchayat in Tumakuru taluk, on a farm along Kanchenahalli road.

On Wednesday afternoon, local farmers noticed dogs roaming in the field and later discovered the carcasses of the leopard and the wild cat beneath the electric pole, officials said.

“The leopard was around two years old. The incident likely took place on Monday night, but since the carcass was lying in a bush, it remained unnoticed by villagers. The matter came to light on Wednesday afternoon when the dogs began barking at the leopard carcass. Upon receiving information from villagers, we visited the spot, and a veterinary doctor, Shri Dhar, conducted the autopsy,” Tumakuru Range Forest Officer V Pavithra said.

“Prima facie, there are no signs of human involvement in the leopard’s death. There is no history of leopard activity in this area, and we suspect the animal may have come from the nearby Kestur forest. The leopard was chasing a wild cat that climbed the transformer pole, leading to both animals being electrocuted. An investigation has been initiated,” he added.

Villagers said that the wild cat had likely climbed the electric pole to escape danger, but the leopard followed, resulting in the fatal electrocution. Last month, the forest department had captured another leopard approximately 5 km from the area, raising concerns over wildlife safety and the risks posed by electric infrastructure.

Residents have also urged authorities to take measures to prevent wild elephants from entering human settlements. “Every day, elephants destroy crops worth lakhs of rupees, yet officials have not taken action despite repeated complaints,” a villager said.