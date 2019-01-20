Leopard enters Greater Noida village, injures boy

A leopard barged into a Greater Noida village and injured a boy on Sunday morning, officials said.

The Divisional Forest Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar, B.K. Srivastava, said that the incident took place in village Sadullapur.

The animal had taken shelter near a boundary wall. When the boy, Komal Kumar, passed by, the big cat attacked him, injuring him on his back, shoulders and arms.

Doctors said the injuries were minor in nature.

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 18:29 IST