Less than 10,000 cases recorded in Mumbai; 7,895 infections in 24 hours

Mumbai's daily caseload fell below 10,000 on Sunday as 7,895 fresh Covid infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, continuing the downward trend, which is also kindling hopes that the pandemic has plateaued in the city. 84% of the new cases are asymptomatic while 11 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. A total of 57,534 tests were conducted. The recovery rate stands at 92% and the doubling rate of the infection in Mumbai is 48 days.

As the cases are dropping, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has withdrawn the additional restrictions that it mandated for passengers flying to the city from the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai. "No special SOP henceforth will be applicable for passengers coming from UAE, including Dubai. Guidelines applicable to international travellers arriving from countries other than countries at-risk will be made applicable to travellers arriving from UAE," the notice issued on Sunday said.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 41,327 fresh cases and 29 deaths. On Saturday, the state reported 42,462 cases and 23 deaths.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday said the state government will be considering reopening schools after the next 10-15 days if the declining trend continues. "Demands are rising from certain quarters for reopening of schools as children are suffering the education loss. We will consider it after 10-15 days as there is a low (rate of) infection among children. The chief minister will take the final call in this regard," the minister said.

