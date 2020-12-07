‘Let Rajinikanth reveal his political policy’: DMK chief reserves comment on actor’s political plunge

india

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 16:25 IST

Days after Tamil actor Rajnikanth announced that he will launch his political party in January next year, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Monday said that anyone can join politics. He also took a dig at the actor saying he came to know that Rajnikanth was regretting his choice of the political adviser.

“Anybody can join politics, let Rajinikanth launch his party first and say what is his political policy, then I will comment on it. I came to know that he is regretting his decision of choosing Tamilaruvi Manian as his political advisor,” Stalin was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Ending months of speculation, the Tamil superstar last week announced that he will make his political debut in January 2020, the formal announcement of which will be made on December 31. On the same day, three years ago, the actor had made the announcement of his entry into politics but did not take any concrete steps in that direction hence.

Rajinikanth’s political entry seemed increasingly doubtful recently as doctors advised him against it in the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, owing to his age and health condition. His announcement came as a relief for fans and the political extension of his fan club, Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM).

Rajinikanth has also vowed to win assembly elections in the southern state next year. “We will win the assembly polls with people’s support and we will surely form an honest, transparent, corruption-free, caste-less and spiritual politics in Tamil Nadu. A wonder and miracle will happen,” Rajinikanth said in a on Twitter with hashtags translating into “if not now then never”.

While the actor’s aides are persuading him to project himself as the chief ministerial candidate, in March 2020, Rajinikanth had said he did not wish to be the chief minister and would pick someone educated and responsible as the chief ministerial candidate. “We will make a youngster who is educated, farsighted, self-respecting and affectionate to sit (in the chief minister’s chair). That person will govern. The party will critique but not interfere with their work. But, it won’t be like parallel power centres. This is my plan,” the actor had said.