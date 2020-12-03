e-paper
Home / India News / Will launch political party in January, tweets Rajinikanth; says announcement on Dec 31

Will launch political party in January, tweets Rajinikanth; says announcement on Dec 31

On Monday, the Tamil superstar had met the district secretaries of ‘Rajini Makkal Mandram’ - a political extension of his fan club, and deliberated the possibility of his political foray.

india Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 12:56 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tamil Nadu, Nov 30 (ANI): Actor Rajinikanth arrives to meet the officer bearers of the Rajini Makkal Mandram, at the Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Tamil Nadu, Nov 30 (ANI): Actor Rajinikanth arrives to meet the officer bearers of the Rajini Makkal Mandram, at the Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai on Monday. (ANI Photo)
         

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday said on Twitter that he will launch his political party in January next year, adding that announcement about it wil be made on December 31.

Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu next year.

He had met the district secretaries of ‘Rajini Makkal Mandram’ - a political extension of his fan club - on Monday and deliberated the possibility of his political foray.

“They (functionaries) told me that they are with me whatever may be my decision. I will make known by decision (on political foray) as soon as possible,” he had said after the meeting.

Fans thronged the meeting location and his residence cheering for him as the next chief minister. Rajinikanth reportedly spoke to about 1.5 hours at the meeting.

“Most of the office bearers wanted him to contest in the 2021 assembly elections but we also wanted him to take care of his health,” said Thoothukudi district secretary A J Stalin.

In October, Rajinikanth had for the first time disclosed that he had undergone a kidney transplant in 2016 in the United States and that the doctors were against him venturing into politics in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rajinikanth had first announced his decision of entering politics in December 2017 but he had not taken any concrete steps to build his party. In March 2020, Rajinikanth said that he would head his party but he wanted someone educated to be the chief minister candidate. However, the only certainty that Rajinikanth has maintained in his political plans is that his politics would be spiritual.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth’s contemporary in films and politics, Kamal Hassan, who floated Makkal Needhi Maiam (People’s Justice Party) contested in the 2019 parliamentary elections, and is preparing to put up candidates for the 234 assembly seats. Hassan had said that he will not align with any of the Dravidians parties.

(With inputs from agencies)

‘Nothing for me to resolve’: Punjab CM after meeting Shah on farmers’ stir
Will launch political party in January, tweets Rajinikanth; says announcement on Dec 31
‘What does PM stand by’: Rahul Gandhi on Centre’s stand on Covid-19 vaccine
Former Haryana chief minister Chautala tests Covid-19 positive
Ahead of talks with govt, farmers block Ghaziabad-Delhi side of NH-9
RBI asks HDFC Bank to stop digital activities, sourcing new credit card customers
‘Has many ways to get wickets’: Moody calls India quick ‘exciting package’
MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 97, Delhi CM pays tribute
