‘Let us banish these traitors’: MVA ‘white paper’ slams Eknath Shinde govt ahead of Maharashtra polls

The opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra released a white paper titled “Gaddarancha Panchnama” on Sunday accusing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti coalition government of "betraying" the dharma of Maharashtra. Mumbai, Oct 13 (ANI): Maha Vikas Aaghadi (MVA) leaders NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Chief Uddhav Thackeray and son Aaditya Thackeray, Congress leaders Nana Patole, Prithviraj Chavan, Varsha Gaikawad and others release a booklet 'gaddarancha panchnama' during a joint press conference, in Mumbai on Sunday.(Nitin Lawate )

The booklet released by NCP (SCP) leader Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackrey listed the alleged failures of the Maharashtra government on several issues like women's safety, farmer's distress and the collapse of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue.

"The Mahayuti indulged in corruption even while building the statue of our revered icon, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Let us banish these traitors who dishonoured the legacy of Phule, Shahu, and Ambedkar," the MVA's booklet read.

Naming the Mahayuti government as “Khoke Sarkar”, the opposition leaders listed names of several scams the government allegedly indulged in.

The MVA also attacked the government claiming that atrocities and crimes against women have “increased” in the state. "Under Fadnavis, there were 129 crimes against women each day," the booklet read.

Pawar accused the Mahayuti coalition government of “cheating” women by implementing the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin income support scheme. He claimed that the scheme lacks clarity on budgeting and financial provisions to fund in a sustainable manner.

“Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme was cheating, there is no clarity of budgeting and financial provision for the scheme. If they can make clear and separate provisions for financial support for this scheme we won’t oppose it,” Pawar said.

The white paper also accused the government of its alleged failure to ensure adequate job creation in the state. "Breaking its promise of 5 crore new jobs, NDA failed to fill over 2 lakh government jobs," the booklet read.

On MVA's CM face

Thackrey challenged the Mahayuti alliance to declare their CM face as the alliance is in power. “Let Mahayuti announce their CM face first then we will let you all know who our CM face is. Being in govt, Mahayuti should announce their CM face first,” ANI reported him as saying.

(With agency inputs)