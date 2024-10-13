Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Oct 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Cheating’: Sharad Pawar attacks Eknath Shinde govt over Ladki Bahin income support scheme for women

ByHT News Desk
Oct 13, 2024 03:35 PM IST

Sharad Pawar laid out his party's concerns regarding the scheme and asked the Mahayuti government to show “clear and separate” provisions.

Nationalist Congress party (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday attacked the Mahayuti coalition government of “cheating” women by implementing the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin income scheme support scheme.

NCP-(SCP) chief Sharad Pawar addressed a press conference with allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress to release the "White paper" listing out the alleged failures of the Maharashtra government. (File image)(UDAY DEOLEKAR)
NCP-(SCP) chief Sharad Pawar addressed a press conference with allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress to release the "White paper" listing out the alleged failures of the Maharashtra government. (File image)(UDAY DEOLEKAR)

Addressing a press conference, Pawar said the scheme lacks clarity on budgeting and financial provisions to fund the scheme in a sustainable manner, news agency ANI reported. He said his party would not oppose the scheme if the Mahayuti government can make “clear and separate” provisions for the scheme.

Also read: If Uddhav hadn’t stalled Metro 3, Ladki Bahin dole would be 3,000: Eknath Shinde

“Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme was cheating, there is no clarity of budgeting and financial provision for the scheme. If they can make clear and separate provisions for financial support for this scheme we won’t oppose it,” Pawar said.

During the press conference, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising Pawar's faction of NCP, Uddhav Thackeray's faction of the Shiv Sena and the Congress released a “White paper” listing the alleged failures of the Maharashtra government on several issues like women's safety, farmer's distress and the collapse of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue.

Ladki Bahin Scheme

The scheme has been a bone of contention between the Mahayuti government and the opposition parties in Maharashtra since its inception in August this year.

Also read: Sharad Pawar asks Centre to increase reservation quota to 75% to accommodate Marathas, others

While the government has been showcasing the scheme as one of its achievements, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has been pointing out that the state does not have financial resources to fund the scheme. The state allocated 46,000 crore to implement the scheme in the state Budget in July.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on October 8 accused the state government of setting fake narratives through advertisements ahead of assembly elections.

He also attacked the government over the income support scheme saying the government is trying to make people betray "Maharashtra dharma" by giving their own money (through the scheme).

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, on October 8, appealed to women to beware of some "step-brothers" trying to stall welfare schemes.

Also read: Maharashtra polls: Sharad Pawar maintains silence on Baramati candidature

“Bhau Beej will be celebrated in November. Anticipating the imposition of the election code at that time, the government is crediting the “Ladki Bahin” scheme instalments for October and November in advance. This means the “Bhau Beej” for November will be credited into your accounts in advance," the BJP leader said.

On MVA's CM face

Thackrey challenged the Mahayuti alliance to declare their CM face as the alliance is in power. “Let Mahayuti announce their CM face first then we will let you all know who our CM face is. Being in govt, Mahayuti should announce their CM face first,” ANI reported him as saying.

(With agency inputs)

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On