Let us cheer for India: PM Modi calls for support athletes participating in Tokyo Olympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged all Indians to support athletes participating in the Tokyo Olympics through the Victory Punch campaign on social media. "The incredible images and moments of two days before is still in front of my eyes. That's why I will start Mann Ki Baat with those moments. Seeing athletes carrying the Tiranga, not only I but the whole nation got excited. It was like the entire nation got together and said 'Vijayi Bhava' to all the players," said PM Modi during his monthly radio programme.

The Prime Minister said he talked to the athletes before they left for the Tokyo Olympics and got the opportunity to know them. "These players have overcome several adversities in their life to reach this place. Today they have the power of your support and love, so come forward in wishing them and in encouraging them," he said.

"To support our Olympics team on social media, the 'Victory Punch Campaign' has already begun. You can also share your victory punch along with your team and cheer for India," he added.

On Saturday, PM Modi led the country in congratulating weightlifter Mirabai Chanu who clinched a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Olympics and ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Games. The 26-year-old lifted a total of 202kg -- 87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk -- to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

PM Modi wished Mirabai Chanu on her success, saying her feat will inspire the future generations of the country. "Could not have asked for a happier start to @Tokyo2020! India is elated by @mirabai_chanu's stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian. #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020," PM Modi tweeted.