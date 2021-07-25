'Sing, record national anthem': PM Modi plays up 'Rashtragaan' portal ahead of Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens to sing the national anthem on Independence Day, August 15, to create a "rashtra gaan" record. He said that it's an effort on part of the Union ministry of culture to get the "maximum number of Indians" to sing the national anthem together.

The initiative is being taken by the central government under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, PM Modi said while addressing his Mann Ki Baat monthly radio programme.

With the help of this website, you will be able to sing the national anthem, record it & join this campaign: PM @narendramodi #MannKiBaat — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) July 25, 2021

The Centre has created an online portal for this purpose, the Prime Minister said, rashtragaan.in, where anyone can record and upload their own videos singing the national anthem. "Let us target more than 75 lakhs of our citizens," a government notification declared. "Let us create a record on 15th August 2021."

"With the help of this website, you can render the national anthem and record it, thereby getting connected with the campaign," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said that this year, August 15 is a special occasion since the country is entering its 75th year of Independence. He also said that Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav is not about the government but about the sentiments of 1.30 billion Indians.

Amrut Mahotsav is a series of events to be organised by the Centre to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

"It is our great fortune that we are witnessing 75 years of the freedom for which the country waited for centuries. You will remember, to celebrate 75 years of Independence, Amrit Mahotsav started from Sabarmati Ashram of Bapu on March 12," he said.

Just like the freedom fighters of the country united for freedom, people will have to unite for India's development, the Prime Minister said. "We have to live for the country, work for the country and in this even small efforts bring big results."

The 79th episode of the programme was live-streamed on the Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP's) YouTube channel and the website of the Prime Minister's Office. It is also being broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio, Doordarshan, on the AIR News website, and the Newsonair mobile app.