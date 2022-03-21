Leveraging human resources, not tech: Lav Agarwal on India's Covid vaccine feat

India gave QR-coded digital certificates to every beneficiary of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), having administered 250 million doses in 145 days, said Lav agarwal, joint secretary of the ministry of health and family welfare, on Monday. He said it was not about leveraging technology, but human resources that worked with commitment.

He further said India gave vaccines against the viral disease to 99 countries, besides completing the two-dose course for 1.81 billion of its citizens.

Agarwal said that while the threat of the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the virus has not yet gone from the country, India has been able to manage the disease 23 times better when compared at the global level.

India on Monday reported fewer than 2,000 Covid-19 cases for a second consecutive day. The health ministry said 1,549 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours with an active caseload of 25,106, or 0.06 per cent of cumulative tally.