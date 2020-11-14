Library for children on tram to be launched in Kolkata

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 11:41 IST

The world’s first library for children on a tram would be launched on Saturday in Kolkata on Children’s Day, which is celebrated to commemorate first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s birth anniversary.

The Kolkata Young Reader’s Tramcar has been jointly developed by the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) and Apeejay Anand Children’s Library and will have around 1,000 books.

“The tram would run on Shyambazar-Esplanade and Esplanade-Gariahat routes, spanning across north and south Kolkata, every day from morning to evening. The Oxford Bookstores has curated the selection of books,” said Rajanvir Singh Kapur, managing director of WBTC.

Entry is free for children. Only parents accompanying their children will have to pay normal tram fares to board it.

Earlier in September India’s first library on tram was launched in Kolkata with a wide range of books including those for competitive exams. A similar effort was earlier initiated at Brno in the Czech Republic.

“The concept of transforming an AC train into a moving children’s library is, however, the first of its kind in the world,” said Singh.

Kolkata has the only existing tramways in India. The Kolkata Tramways have been operating since 1873 when the first tram pulled by horses started operations.

The authorities are planning year-long activities for children on-board such as story-telling, poetry sessions, and book launches.