'Life isn't like a scene of a Bollywood film': Indian Railways tweets RPF constable saves woman

An Indian Railways constable in Telangana’s Secunderabad saved a woman from falling into the gap between a coach and the platform as she boarding a moving train. The incident took place on Friday. The ministry of railways shared the incident which was captured on one of the CCTV cameras of the railway station.

“Life is not like a scene of a Bollywood film. It is much more precious. She was lucky to be saved today because of timely action by alert RPF staff. Do not board/de board a moving train. Stay alert. Stay safe!" the railways ministry tweeted.

“Life is not like a scene of a Bollywood film. It is much more precious”



She was lucky to be saved today because of timely action by alert RPF staff. Do not board/de board a moving train.



Stay alert. Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/BuPsexgFyR — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 31, 2021





The video has now gone viral on social media and people are praising the Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Dinesh Singh for saving the woman. The video shows the woman trying to jump on the train, then slipping and getting stuck between the coach and the platform. As she was getting dragged by the moving train Singh, who was passing by, pulls her back onto the platform. She then gets up and slowly walks away with the help of others.

On July 31, a similar incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. A man was trying to get down from a train leaving the Prayagraj station. His legs got caught in the gap between the train and the platform and he was dragged by the speeding Brahmaputra Special. An RPF constable who was on duty acted quickly and pulled the man into the platform.

Lauding the efforts of the RPF constable, Piyush Goyal, who was the railways minister then, praised the courage of the constable as he shared the video on Twitter.

Last month, another RPF constable rescued a man at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai’s Kurla, who slipped while trying to board a moving train.