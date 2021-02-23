Light rain, thunderstorm to impact western Himalayas for next 3-4 days

A shallow fog was reported from some places of northwest India on Tuesday morning. Light rain and thunderstorms are likely to impact the western Himalayan region for the next 3-4 days, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Visibility at 5.30am at Amritsar was 200m; Patiala 500m; and Delhi (Palam & Safdarjung) 1,000m each.

Temperatures are likely to rise over the plains of northwest India. “As February is coming to an end, we are expecting a rise in both maximum and minimum temperatures. The maximum temperature is likely to be 30 to 31 degree C (°C) while the minimum is likely to be 12 -13°C in the next 3 to 4 days. A Western Disturbance is impacting the Western Himalayan region. Once that moves away, there will be a marginal and brief drop in temperatures in the national Capital as cold northwesterly winds will be blowing. Otherwise, it’s likely to get warmer now,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre.

On Monday, the maximum temperature was 28.9°C, 4°C above normal, and the minimum temperature was 11°C, 0 degrees above normal.

Under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, widespread rainfall or snowfall is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad; scattered rainfall/snowfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh in the next three days and fairly widespread rainfall for the subsequent two days while scattered rainfall or snowfall is also likely over Uttarakhand during the next five days.

Thunderstorm or lighting is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad during the next five days and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand between February 23-26. Isolated hailstorm is likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on February 24 and 25; Himachal Pradesh on February 25 and 26 and over Uttarakhand during February 23 to 26.

Most parts of northwest India recorded poor to very poor air quality. Delhi’s air quality index on Tuesday morning was 266 in poor category.