Telangana gets respite from heavy rainfall, death toll now at 5

Hyderabad

The death toll in rain-related incidents in Telangana now at five.

After two days of torrential rains in Telangana, there was some respite to the people on Wednesday with only light to moderate rains reported in different parts of the state, even as the death toll in rain-related incidents climbed to five.

According to an official bulletin from Telangana State Development Planning Society, only four districts – Adilabad, Mulugu, Mahabubabad and Khammam received heavy rainfall in isolated places till Wednesday morning, the highest rainfall being 84.4 mm at Govindaraopet in Mulug district.

Light to moderate rainfall ranging from 15.6 mm to 64.4 mm was recorded at many places all over the state.

In the state capital of Hyderabad, too, there were moderate rains, with Serilingampally recording the highest rainfall of 38.9 mm. Overall the city witnessed a cloudy atmosphere.

The bulletin said light to moderate rains or thundershowers would occur at many places in Telangana and heavy rain in isolated places in the next two days.

“The low-pressure area over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh has become less marked. However, the associated cyclonic circulation now lies over interior Odisha & neighbourhood and extends upto 7.6 km above mean sea level and it may result in continued showers for the next 48 hours,” the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to heavy rains in the state in the last two days went up to five on Wednesday with the recovery of the body of a 56-year-old woman who was feared washed away after slipping into a drain at DS Nagar in Gandhinagar of Hyderabad late on September 3.

According to Gandhinagar police inspector N Ravi, the victim, identified as Lakshmi of DS Nagar was last noticed entering into her house by her neighbour and she went missing later. Her body was traced near Moosarambagh bridge on Wednesday morning, he added.

