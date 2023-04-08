'Like a troll…': Anil Antony after Rahul Gandhi's jibe at 5 ex-Congress leaders

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday upped the ante against the Adani Group while hitting back at former party leaders, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anil K Antony among others over their recent remarks against the party.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and BJP leader Anil K Antony

“They want to hide the truth, and hence they try to distract every day. The question remains the same, who does the ₹20,000 crore in Adani’s benami companies belong to?” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Posting the tweet with letters in Adani name standing in for, respectively, Ghulam (from a), Scindia (from d), Kiran (from a), Himanta (from n), and Anil (from i). Of the five former Congress leaders, four have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, while one has formed his own party. They have either criticised the Congress or Rahul Gandhi after quitting the party.

Anil K Antony, the son of veteran Congress leader AK Antony, who joined the BJP on Thursday hit back at Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress leader was speaking “like a social media cell troll”.

“Sri. @RahulGandhi- This is sad to see a former President of a national party - the so called PM candidate of the @INCIndia speak like an online / social media cell troll and not like a national leader. Very humbled to see my fledgling name also with these tall stalwarts who have contributed decades for nation building work - and had to leave the party as they preferred to work for India and our people and not for a family,” Antony tweeted.

Earlier, Antony alleged that the Congress had started 'prioritising the interest of two-three individuals'. "This has been a very decisive decision in my life. A few months back, I quit Congress because there was a difference of opinion regarding a documentary (BBC), which I believe was an attack on our sovereignty and integrity," he said.

“Congress party now is not the Congress I knew when I was growing up. It is not even the party that existed five years back. Now Congress has lost all interest... The party now has started prioritising the interest of two-three individuals,” added Antony.

Earlier this week, launching a sharp attack on Gandhi and the Congress, Scindia alleged the party has been left with no ideology, except the one of a “traitor who works against the country”.

On Wednesday, Congress renegade Azad said he left the party because of Rahul Gandhi, and took potshots at the Gandhi scion, including for his tearing up an ordinance when UPA was in office. He said Gandhi's rejection of the ordinance had boomeranged on him, referring to his disqualification from Lok Sabha.

