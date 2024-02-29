What Anant Ambani said about Akash and Isha Ambani ahead of his wedding with Radhika Merchant

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani, said he shares an exceptional bond with his bother Akash Ambani and sister Isha Ambani. Describing them as his ‘advisors’, Anant Ambani said there is no competition between him and his siblings because he would like to follow their advice all through his life, India Today reported. Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani and Isha Ambani.(ABHIJIT BHATLEKAR/MINT)

Days before Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant, Mukesh Ambani's son told the news channel, "There's no competition between us, they are like my advisors. I call myself their Hanuman, as I would like to follow their advice all my life."

When asked about the fall-out between Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani, Anant Ambani said he would not face the same fate, as there's too much love between him and his siblings.

"They are both older than me. I am their Hanuman, my brother is my Ram and my sister is like a mother figure to me. They have both always protected me. We have no differences or competition between us. We are stuck together by Feviquick," India Today quoted Anant Ambani as saying.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant Ambani, the youngest of the three children Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani have, is set to marry Radhika Merchant - the younger daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant, in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

With Jamnagar not having five-star hotels, ultra-luxury tents housing best of facilities, including tiled bathrooms are being erected for the guests.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Guest list

Three-day-long event

The three-day-long event will be themed, according to 'Event Guide' sent to the invitees. Chartered flights have been arranged to ferry guests from Delhi and Mumbai to Jamnagar and back. Guests are expected to arrive by mid-day on March 1. The duo, who have been engaged since January last year, will tie the knot on July 12.

Hollywood pop-icon Rihanna, along with Diljit Dosanjh and others, will enthrall the guests with their performances.