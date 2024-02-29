Kangana Ranaut says Anant Ambani seems ‘cultured, sensible'; praises him for not hanging out with ‘Bollywoodia mafia’

Actor Kangana Ranaut is impressed by businessman Anant Ambani’s ideals. On Wednesday, she took to X to share what she taught about Anant’s ideologies. She shared a clip of his from a recent interview with Aaj Tak, praising him for his worldview. (Also Read: Kangana Ranaut says ‘this is the right time’ for her to join politics) Kangana Ranaut shared a clip from one of Anant Ambani's recent interviews and wished him the best(X)

Kangana’s post

In the clip Kangana posted, Anant can be seen talking about his siblings Akash and Isha. He compares his brother to Lord Ram and his sister to Mata Rani, stating that they’re always out to protect him from harm. “So, there’s no scope for competition between us. As long as we trust each other, there’s no way we’ll compete. We are very close,” he says in the interview. Kangana seemed impressed, writing, “He seems really cultured, rooted and sensible , also doesn’t hang out with the bollywoodia mafia druggie gang … wish him the best…(sic)”

Anant Ambani’s wedding

Anant and Radhika Merchant will have a lavish three-day wedding from March 1-3. The pre-wedding festivities have been kicked off at Jamnagar with an ‘anna seva’ which saw the couple feed villagers. Numerous Bollywood celebrities, apart from world dignitaries and politicians are expected to attend the wedding.

Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and more are expected to attend the wedding where Rihanna is expected to sing.

Kangana’s legal troubles

India Today reported that Kangana testified at a magistrate court in Mumbai on Wednesday in a defamation case filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar. “I was also complaining about bullying and harassment by the film industry, people treating me as an outsider. When I saw the suicide of Sushant, I was deeply affected,” she stated in court, according to the publication. Javed denied in court that he called and threatened her in 2016 post her controversy with Hrithik Roshan.

